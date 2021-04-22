Business

LG signs Rita Dominic as Brand Ambassador

LG Electronics has unveiled the multiaward- winning Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic as Brand Ambassador in Nigeria for all its home appliances products. The company said the actress was selected to represent the brand due to her inspiring adventures and expeditions in the Nollywood industry. Speaking at the sign-on ceremony held in Lagos, Rita shared with the audience her thoughts on how to lead a stylish, smart life, what motivates her to be the best in her field, and how LG home appliances personify her lifestyle.

“LG home appliance products such as InstaView Refrigerator, Vivace WM, Gas cooker, and NeoChef Microwave appeal to me because they are products that augment smart living. “The brand’s state-of-the-art living solutions seamlessly combine the newest tech-nologies and superior design to achieve the ultimate in performance, not willing to settle for second-best particularly at a time like this when the majority of the people all over the world work from home,” she said. Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director, LG West Africa, Mr. Dong Youn Kim, said Rita Dominic’s choice emerged from her popularity as viewers’ choice, her poise, and her brand identity.

“We are very optimistic that Rita Dominic will represent our brand well because of her antecedent within her choice of career. She has lived an enviable exemplary lifestyle that makes her stand out amongst the pack. She represents our brand value in terms of sophistication, flexibility, style, and innovation.

“LG is deeply committed to its customers’ desire for beautiful products and will continue to pursue innovative design that delivers new value and exceptional user experiences,” he said. Also, Managing Director, Fouani Nigeria Limited, Mr. Mohamed Fouani, said LG had continued to establish a strong foothold in the electronics market with impressive sales, and their choice of who represents the brand across the board has been in no doubt the best within the space.

“We are very positive that Rita will do justice to all brands to be represented because of her proven track record in the Nollywood industry and beyond,” he added. According to Fouani, LG’s home appliance products are manufactured with advanced resource-saving technology, superior performance, smart thinking, eco-friendly, and aesthetics which has continuously kept the brand as a market leader in all home appliances categories within the global space.

