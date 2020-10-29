Business

LG unveils AI-powered washing machine

LG has introduced advanced innovation in laundry with the unveiling of its Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive (AI DD) washing machine. According to the company, the new washers are capable of delivering a thorough, yet gentle cleaning by determining the weight and fabric characteristics of each load to deliver faster and better laundry results. “The AI DD washer builds on 20 years of advancements in LG’s ground-breaking Direct- Drive motor, which delivers both effectiveness and efficiency,” the company said.

“LG’s new washing machine not only detects the volume and weight of each unique laundry load but also uses AI and advanced sensors to identify fabric types in each load. Using deep learning technology, the washer then compares this information against 20 thousand data points related to washer usage to set the optimal setting for the best results, improving cleaning and extending the life of garments by 18 percent,” it added. Described as LG’s most intelligent washer, the machine can detect a mixed load of tshirts and pants different from bedding and delicate and programme the wash cycle to use customised motions, temperatures, and times for the best wash.

“To further enhance the laundry experience, the AI DD washing machine supports LG Proactive Customer Care – a smart customer solution that leverages advanced AI to deliver peace of mind and enhanced customer satisfaction, along with improved product performance and longevity.

The service can immediately alert users to potential problems before they occur, expedite repairs when they are needed and offer useful maintenance tips to keep LG appliances performing their best,” the company stated. Commenting on the innovation, General Manager of Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics West Africa Operation, Mr. Jiung Park, said: “The combination of ThinQ AI with LG’s proven Direct Drive technology delivers customer benefits that are more significant than anything in the evolution of washing machines in the past century.

It is this kind of innovation that is required to win the hearts and minds of European consumers who expect nothing but the best in their home appliances.” He noted that in addition to the AI-powered features, the new LG washer offers complete hygiene benefits with the LG Steam+TM technology which helps to eliminate 99.9 per cent of allergens such as house dust mites from clothes using the Allergen care option and also reduces the wrinkle by 30 per cent for easy ironing using the Wrinkle care option.

Park said with the innovative washing technologies and AI-based customer service platform, “we are certain that our washing machine with AI DD will exceed all consumer expectations. This washing machine sets a new benchmark for convenience with its larger capacity and customized laundry experience.”

