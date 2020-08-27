Business

LG unveils compact VRF solution

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comments Off on LG unveils compact VRF solution

major player in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, LG Electronics, has launched a compact variable refrigerant flow (VRF) solution using R32 refrigerant. With the Multi V S, the VRF came as the first in the industry. LG in a statement noted that with its key characteristics of environment-friendliness and compact size, Multi V S nevertheless posts high efficiency.

“Choosing an air conditioner, the efficiency, load, design, etc. are all factors that cannot be overlooked; but firstly, it has to fit. As being experienced from the pain points of major contractors and installers in and around the globe, as more and more VRF solutions are being used even in relatively smaller buildings, finding a product that allows flexibility in terms of installation is the key,” LG stated. Speaking on the new solution, LG Sales Manager of Air Solution Division, Mr. Saheed Adeyemi, noted that as an outdoor unit, VRFs were usually placed at the outdoor balcony or spaces should have been spared for the placement.

“Though the structure has been changed from double to single-fan, the efficiency of Multi V S is even higher than most existing 4-6HP VRFs due to the use of R32 refrigerants and the R1 compressor. “As a low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant, the GWP of R32 is around 675, compared to 2,088 of the most widely used R410A. With the industry’s regulation on f-gas emission becoming tighter and tighter, R410A-applied products will need to be phased out by no longer than 2025 as compared to R32 refrigerant- applied products,” he explained.

“The new Multi V S can provide much more flexibility in terms of installation with its compact size and lightweight but does not fail to offer high efficiency. We believe the Multi V S will see an increase in demand as it is the optimal option not only for residential buildings but also for small offices and condominiums with limited space,” Adeyemi said. He added that LG, which is known for its original technologies, would continue to strengthen and innovate its research and development to lead the overall HVAC industry.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Assessing property’s worth for Land Use Charge

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi reports

Some stakeholders are calling on the Lagos State Government to employ appropriate property valuation formula for the determination of Land Use Charge in the state. Dayo Ayeyemi reports   It is no longer news that the Lagos State Government has review the 2018 Land Use Charge (LUC).   However, there is need for appropriate valuation […]
Business

USSD: Sustaining Nigeria’s financial inclusion drive

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

The recent disclosure that commercial banks in the country are now owing telecom operators to the tune of N17 billion for USSD service raises concern for the country’s financial inclusion effort. Stakeholders are worried that the issue of debt between the two critical sectors may disrupt the current flow in the financial system. SAMSON AKINTARO […]
Business

Dollar rebounds after Fed minutes coy on policy strategy

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar clung to overnight gains on Thursday, after minutes from last month’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting gave few clues about whether an even more dovish shift in its policy framework is possible in the autumn, disappointing some dollar bears. A heavily shorted greenback put on its biggest one-day surge since March after the […]

%d bloggers like this: