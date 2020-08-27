LG unveils compact VRF solution

major player in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, LG Electronics, has launched a compact variable refrigerant flow (VRF) solution using R32 refrigerant. With the Multi V S, the VRF came as the first in the industry. LG in a statement noted that with its key characteristics of environment-friendliness and compact size, Multi V S nevertheless posts high efficiency.

“Choosing an air conditioner, the efficiency, load, design, etc. are all factors that cannot be overlooked; but firstly, it has to fit. As being experienced from the pain points of major contractors and installers in and around the globe, as more and more VRF solutions are being used even in relatively smaller buildings, finding a product that allows flexibility in terms of installation is the key,” LG stated. Speaking on the new solution, LG Sales Manager of Air Solution Division, Mr. Saheed Adeyemi, noted that as an outdoor unit, VRFs were usually placed at the outdoor balcony or spaces should have been spared for the placement.

“Though the structure has been changed from double to single-fan, the efficiency of Multi V S is even higher than most existing 4-6HP VRFs due to the use of R32 refrigerants and the R1 compressor. “As a low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant, the GWP of R32 is around 675, compared to 2,088 of the most widely used R410A. With the industry’s regulation on f-gas emission becoming tighter and tighter, R410A-applied products will need to be phased out by no longer than 2025 as compared to R32 refrigerant- applied products,” he explained.

“The new Multi V S can provide much more flexibility in terms of installation with its compact size and lightweight but does not fail to offer high efficiency. We believe the Multi V S will see an increase in demand as it is the optimal option not only for residential buildings but also for small offices and condominiums with limited space,” Adeyemi said. He added that LG, which is known for its original technologies, would continue to strengthen and innovate its research and development to lead the overall HVAC industry.

