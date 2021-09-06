News

LGAs Congress: Delta APC crisis deepens as Keyamo, Ogborus’, others’ plot crashes

The subterranean moves by the faction of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) in the Delta state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop the local government areas congress of the party has hit the rock.

 

The Chairman of the Congress Committee for the state, Hon Matthew Omegara, supported by six other members, conducted a consensus exercise in line with the stipulated guidelines and expressed satisfaction that no report of violence was recorded throughout the exercise.

 

This happened after a High Court in Asaba, the state capital, presided over by Justice Umukoro, barred the state chairman of the party, Prophet Jones Ode Erue from conducting the congress.

 

Keyamo’s faction, represented by the 2019 governorship candidate of the  toparty, Chief Great Ogboru, the former Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Rt Hon Victor Ochie, now on the Board of the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), his successor, Rt Hon Monday Igbuya, the immediate past Executive Director (Projects) of the Niger Delta Development Commission    NDDC), Dr Cairo Ojougboh, the wife of the former National Chairman of PDP, Mrs Nneamaka Ali and Air Vice-Marshal Okorodudu, boycotted the congress over alleged hijack by the faction of the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege.

 

They mobilized the Deputy State Chairman; Mr Elvis Ayomanor with few other officials, to challenge the outcome of the ward congress that was conducted by the Governor Mai Mala-Buni led Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) for the state in court but could not stop the exercise.

 

The Congress Chairman appealed to aggrieved factions within the party to eschew politics of bickering, acrimony and bitterness.

 

“They should work to  gether to enhance unity and harmony before the next general elections. Party leaders own party faithful a duty to show good examples by encouraging peace and harmony regardless of their individual interest,” he said

