LGs: Osun Assembly overrides Adeleke; orders bosses, councillors to remain in office

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Osun State House of Assembly has overridden the recent directives of Governor Ademola Adeleke that local government chairmen should vacate their offices and instead urged them to remain in their offices pending the ruling of the court of appeal.

The House, according to a statement signed by the Speaker’s Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Alabi, resolved that the issue of local government administration should be left to the law courts, pending the exhaustion of all legal means.

Governor Adeleke had on Monday directed the most senior career heads across all the local government council areas, the area offices, LCDAs and ACDAs in the state to take charge of the affairs of their respective councils with immediate effect.

The directive according to the governor is in compliance with the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo that sacked the purportedly elected local government chairmen and councillors.

But, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Timothy Owoeye during their plenary Wednesday while speaking on the issue of LG administration informed the plenary of a notice of appeal against the decision of a Federal High Court judgment served on the 7th Assembly.

 

