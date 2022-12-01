News Top Stories

LGs: Osun Assembly overrides Adeleke, orders LG chairs, others to remain in office

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Osun State House of Assembly has overridden the recent directives of Governor Ademola Adeleke that local government chairmen should vacate their offices and instead urged them to remain in their offices pending the ruling of the court of appeal.

The House, according to a statement signed by the Speaker’s Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Alabi, resolved that the issue of local government administration should be left to the law courts, pending the exhaustion of all legal means. Governor Adeleke had on Monday directed the most senior career heads across all the local government council areas, the area offices, LCDAs and ACDAs in the state to take charge of the affairs of their respective councils with immediate effect. The directive according to the governor is in compliance with the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo that sacked the purportedly elected local government chairmen and councillors.

But, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Timothy Owoeye during their plenary yesterday while speaking on the issue of LG administration informed the plenary of a notice of appeal against the decision of a Federal High Court judgment served on the 7th Assembly.

“The House thereby resolves that the issue of local government administration should be left to the law courts and orders a status quo on all local government administration pending the exhaustion of all legal means.” The Speaker held that the position of the House of Assembly was purely from the point of law and not in any way antagonising the Executive arm of government, saying the positions from the point of law were also related to the governor at the meeting.

 

Our Reporters

