LGs’ Tenure Expiration: Tambuwal appoints caretakers

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has approved the appointment of 23 caretakers for local government areas (LGAs) in the state. This, according to the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Muhammad Mainasara Ahmad, follows the expiration of the tenure of those hitherto in charge of the council areas.

Ahmed said: “Consequent to the expiration of tenure of local government councils as provided under Local Government (Amendment) Law No. 6 of 2016, the state governor has approved the appointment of the following as caretaker committee chairmen for the 23 local government areas pending the conduct of the local government election.”

Those appointed as sole administrators were the dissolved 23 local government chairmen of the state.