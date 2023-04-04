2023 Elections News Politics

Lia Mohamed’s Comment Malicious – Peter Obi

Posted on Author Goli Innocent Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the just concluded February 25 election, Peter Obi has denied inciting Nigerians over the outcome of the presidential poll.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, had made the allegation on Tuesday while speaking in Washington DC, United States.

He said it was wrong for Obi to seek redress in court over the outcome of the polls and, in another breath, incite people to violence.

Reacting to the statement the former Governor of Anambra State, in a statement issued via his Twitter page said there have been various campaigns of calumny against him in the last few days.

Obi said Lai Mohammed’s accusation that he is stoking insurrection was totally malicious and fictitious.

He stated that he has never discussed or encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigerian state and has never sponsored or preached any action against the Nigerian state.

Obi tweeted: “I am on record as always, advocating for peace and issue-based campaigns and never campaigned based on ethnicity or religion. I am committed to due process, and presently seeking redress in Court.

“I urge those engaged in this de-marketing process to stop presenting Nigeria in such a bad light.”

He added that Nigerians deserve a new Nigeria, where they can live a secure and decent life as it should be guaranteed and where peace and wealth are a reality for Nigerians and not just a mere dream.

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

Related Articles
News

Senate approves N11.35bn Police Trust Fund

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…confirms Law Reform Commissioner The Senate, yesterday, approved the sum of N11,352,457,101.70 as budgetary provision for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) in respect of the 2020 fiscal year. The approval came on the heels of the consideration of the harmonized report of the Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committee on Police Affairs. Chairman […]
News Top Stories

Former Women Affairs Minister, Aisha Alhassan, dies at 62

Posted on Author Adaji Jalingo

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Jummai Alhassan (Mama Taraba), has reportedly died in Cairo, Egypt. Family sources told Saturday Telegraph that the former minister died on Friday afternoon in a Cairo hospital, Egypt. AlHassan was a prominent politician and former Senator from Taraba North Senatorial District. She was APC’s gubernatorial candidate for Taraba State […]
News

Group to sue Air Force over detention of officer

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group under the aegies of Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has vowed to initiate legal action against the Nigerian Air Force over alleged detention of one of its officers, Master Warrant Officer Michael Oyebanji. YYF’s President-General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa said that the continued detention of MWO Oyebanji and the efforts by the leadership of the […]

Leave a Reply