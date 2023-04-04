Lia Mohamed’s Comment Malicious – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the just concluded February 25 election, Peter Obi has denied inciting Nigerians over the outcome of the presidential poll.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, had made the allegation on Tuesday while speaking in Washington DC, United States.

He said it was wrong for Obi to seek redress in court over the outcome of the polls and, in another breath, incite people to violence.

Reacting to the statement the former Governor of Anambra State, in a statement issued via his Twitter page said there have been various campaigns of calumny against him in the last few days.

Obi said Lai Mohammed’s accusation that he is stoking insurrection was totally malicious and fictitious.

He stated that he has never discussed or encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigerian state and has never sponsored or preached any action against the Nigerian state.

Obi tweeted: “I am on record as always, advocating for peace and issue-based campaigns and never campaigned based on ethnicity or religion. I am committed to due process, and presently seeking redress in Court.

“I urge those engaged in this de-marketing process to stop presenting Nigeria in such a bad light.”

He added that Nigerians deserve a new Nigeria, where they can live a secure and decent life as it should be guaranteed and where peace and wealth are a reality for Nigerians and not just a mere dream.

Like this: Like Loading...