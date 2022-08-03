Libel: Court adjourns N200bn suit against Aiyefele’s FM Radio indefinitely

Hearing in the N200 billion libel suit filed by the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, against Yinka Aiyefele Limited, owner of Fresh FM 105.9, Ibadan, has been adjourned indefinitely by Justice Olusola Adetujoye of an Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan. In his 11-paragraph statement of claim, Oba Adetona is seeking N200billion as compensation for damages for the alleged libel contained in a radio programme entitled, “Talk Your Own with Chikito Duru” allegedly written and published by the defendant on its Fresh FM 105.9 Ibadan on December 22, 2019.

The libel was said to be simultaneously transmitted and stored in its news server from December 22, 2019 daily till September 4, 2020 vide internet website with address www.facebook.comfreshfmibadan videos on behalf of the defendant. The monarch represented by O. Ayanlaja, SAN, is seeking “an order of injunction restraining the defendant by itself, servants, agents or otherwise from further publishing or causing to be published the same or similar defamatory words of or concerning the claimant and cost of the suit.”

Ayanlaja said the words used on the radio pro-gramme referred and were understood to refer to the claimant in their natural and ordinary meaning and were calculated to disparage the claimant in his status as a person of global repute and in his office as the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland. He noted that the claimant had also been injured in his credit, character and reputation and lowered in his estimation in the mind of right thinking members of the society and hurt in his feelings, insisting that the defendant was aware that the said words were defamatory and were untrue, since it was alleged to have occurred in 1984. “The claimant’s reputation and integrity have been damaged by the false publication as people who held the claimant in high esteem have been made to doubt his honour and even expressed their doubts to his face by asking why he raised a heinous curse on the Ijebus and the Nigerian nation and which curse has brought destruction and economic calamity to Ijebuland and the Nigerian nation at large.”

