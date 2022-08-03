Metro & Crime

Libel: Court adjourns N200bn suit against Aiyefele’s FM Radio indefinitely

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Hearing in the N200 billion libel suit filed by the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, against Yinka Aiyefele Limited, owner of Fresh FM 105.9, Ibadan, has been adjourned indefinitely by Justice Olusola Adetujoye of an Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan. In his 11-paragraph statement of claim, Oba Adetona is seeking N200billion as compensation for damages for the alleged libel contained in a radio programme entitled, “Talk Your Own with Chikito Duru” allegedly written and published by the defendant on its Fresh FM 105.9 Ibadan on December 22, 2019.

The libel was said to be simultaneously transmitted and stored in its news server from December 22, 2019 daily till September 4, 2020 vide internet website with address www.facebook.comfreshfmibadan videos on behalf of the defendant. The monarch represented by O. Ayanlaja, SAN, is seeking “an order of injunction restraining the defendant by itself, servants, agents or otherwise from further publishing or causing to be published the same or similar defamatory words of or concerning the claimant and cost of the suit.”

Ayanlaja said the words used on the radio pro-gramme referred and were understood to refer to the claimant in their natural and ordinary meaning and were calculated to disparage the claimant in his status as a person of global repute and in his office as the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland. He noted that the claimant had also been injured in his credit, character and reputation and lowered in his estimation in the mind of right thinking members of the society and hurt in his feelings, insisting that the defendant was aware that the said words were defamatory and were untrue, since it was alleged to have occurred in 1984. “The claimant’s reputation and integrity have been damaged by the false publication as people who held the claimant in high esteem have been made to doubt his honour and even expressed their doubts to his face by asking why he raised a heinous curse on the Ijebus and the Nigerian nation and which curse has brought destruction and economic calamity to Ijebuland and the Nigerian nation at large.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Court refers female lawyers to NBA for fighting

Posted on Author Reporter

  An Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State has referred a case of affray, against two female lawyers, to their respective branches of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for action. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that defendants are Adaobi Emeka, 37, and Nkiru Nwanyawu, 40. Emeka and Nwanyawu were arraigned sometime in March 2021 for engaging […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Register your motorcycles or quit Ogun, Police tells Okada riders

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command yesterday warned both private and commercial motorcyclists to register their motorcycles with the state government on or before Friday, October 1, or quit the state.   The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi gave the warning while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital. Oyeyemi said, […]
Metro & Crime

Kano hotel: Lawyer accuses Ganduje of violating court process

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

Counsel representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kano gubernatorial candidate in last year’s election, Abba Kabir, in the case of the intended selling of some public properties in the state, has accused the Kano State government of going ahead to lease the properties despite a pending court case. Counsel to Kabir, Barrister Bashir Yusuf Tudunwazirci, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica