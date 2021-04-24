Libel: Minister to sue Bash Ali for N5bn

The legal team of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has perfected a N5 billion libel suit against former boxer, Bash Ali, after he maliciously accused the minister of wrongdoing. The Minister, through his lawyers, Festus Keyamo Chambers, will seek injunctive and pecuniary damages against Bash Ali and will not hesitate to join any person, medium or organisation that publishes any of the defamatory contents authored by Bash Ali, his agents or proxies as a co-defendant to the suit. Bash Ali had launched a campaign of calumny against the Minister after the Ministry declined to sign on to a supposed Guinness World Record Boxing Championship Bout he was promoting. The Ministry had advised the former boxer to approach the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) for support as that was the body with the requisite jurisdiction to support his ambition.

