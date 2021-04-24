Libel: Minister to sue Bash Ali for N5bn

The legal team of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has perfected a N5 billion libel suit against former boxer, Bash Ali, after he maliciously accused the minister of wrongdoing. The Minister, through his lawyers, Festus Keyamo Chambers, will seek injunctive and pecuniary damages against Bash Ali and will not hesitate to join any person, medium or organisation that publishes any of the defamatory contents authored by Bash Ali, his agents or proxies as a co-defendant to the suit. Bash Ali had launched a campaign of calumny against the Minister after the Ministry declined to sign on to a supposed Guinness World Record Boxing Championship Bout he was promoting. The Ministry had advised the former boxer to approach the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) for support as that was the body with the requisite jurisdiction to support his ambition.
Related Articles
EPL: Neto’s late strike sinks Chelsea
Pedro Neto scored an added-time winner as Wolves came from behind to earn a dramatic victory and stop Chelsea going top of the Premier League. Daniel Podence had levelled in the second half after Olivier Giroud put the Blues ahead, reports the BBC. The Portugal forward tiptoed through the Chelsea defence before wrong-footing goalkeeper […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Publicity, bane of Nigeria’s professional league, says Ibrahim Olawoyin
Rangers International of Enugu playmaker, Ibra him O lawoyin, in this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, describes Abia Warriors’ defender, Austin Obaroakpo, as his biggest and toughest opponent. Excerpts… Last season was a good one for you and your team. By extension, will you say you are under any pressure to replicate that form in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NFF axes Nassarawa United over Martin’s death
The Nigeria Football Federation has fined Nassarawa United the sum of N10million after it found the club culpable in the death of its former player Chineme Martins. The federation adopted the recommendation of the ad-hoc committee set up to set up to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate death of Martins during an NPFL game […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)