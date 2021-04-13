Libel: UK court awards damages to MFM/Olukoya

A United Kingdom High Court of Justice has finally delivered judgement in a libel suit filed against a UK-based blogger, Maureen Badejo, by the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries and its General Overseer, Dr. Daniel Olukoya.

The High Court (in the Strand), Queen Bench Division, presided over by Master Thornett, awarded damages in favour of Dr. Olukoya and his wife.

The court while striking out Badejo’s defence and counterclaim for being an abuse of court’s process, also granted an injunction against the blogger, prohibiting her from publishing defamatory words against Olukoya and MFM. Badejo was also ordered to pay Dr Olukoya’s legal costs.

The court rules amongst other things that it is “overwhelmingly clear that the nature of this defamation is severe and serious, unavoidable and entirely persuasive that the number of publications are considerable”.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, Badejo’s lawyer concedes in court that the blogger’s remarks were “serious and defamatory”.

The court had on March 30, 2021, registered the N500 million damages entered in favour of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries and its General Overseer, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, by an Ogun State High Court against Badejo.

Justice Abiodun Akinyemi of a High Court in Ogun State had on February 9, 2021 awarded N500 million damages in favour of MFM and Olukoya against Badejo, the proprietor of Gio TV, for aggravated libel.

