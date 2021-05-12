Business

Liberia Port Authority woos SIFAX Group on port devt

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Port Authority of Liberia (NPAL) has invited SIFAX Group management to Liberia in order to encourage more investors and improve its port terminals. The delegation was led by its Managing Director, Hon. Bill Twehway, to the company’s head office in Lagos.

Its Corporate Affairs Manager, Muyiwa Akande, said in a statement that Twehway and his management team were satisfied with the quality of equipment and facilities during the tour of Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited and SIFAX Inland Container Terminal, Ijora Causeway, Lagos.

He said: “We are happy with what we have seen here today. We want to grow our ports in Liberia and we have no doubt that SIFAX Group is capable based on the equipment and facilities in the terminal as well as their record of performance.

“We will invite the SIFAX Group management to Liberia in order to have a first-hand assessment of our terminal so they can see areas where we can improve and where investments will be made.” Also, the group assured Liberian Government of its readiness to partner with the country in order to explore opportunities in its maritime and logistics sector.

According to the company’s Executive Director, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, Capt. Ibraheem Olugbade, SIFAX Group is ready to share its wealth of experience in the management of port facilities. He said: “In realisation of our Pan-African dream, we are seeking to expand our operations into various African countries. As a group, we have a rich pedigree in port terminal management and logistics.

Since the take-over of the Yeprminal C of the Tin Can Island Port in 2006, we have invested heavily in the acquisition of equipment and skilled human capital. “This has resulted in a great improvement in our service delivery. We also recently acquired over 10 acres of land on which SIFAX ICT are sited at Ijora.

Leave a Reply

