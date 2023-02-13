Liberian bank hires Nigerian as MD

Global Bank Liberia Limited (GBLL) has appointed a Nigerian, Lekan Balogun, as managing director. In a statement by the bank, Balogun brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the banking industry, and well-positioned to lead GBLL into its next phase of growth and success. His appointment followed the acquisition of the bank by Oakwood Africa Investments Limited, through its sub-holding company, Oakwood Holdings Liberia Limited. He is a seasoned banking professional with over 25 years experience across corporate banking, commercial and retail banking, treasury, trade and branch operations. The statement added that he brought to bear a track record of success, having worked in similar roles in reputable financial institutions across West Africa including Liberia. Balogun said: “I am honored to join Global Bank Liberia Limited and look forward to working with the talented team here. I am confident that this new phase of the bank’s transformation will see service innovation and excellence delivered at all our touch points.”
