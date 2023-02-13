Business

Liberian bank hires Nigerian as MD

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Global Bank Liberia Limited (GBLL) has appointed a Nigerian, Lekan Balogun, as managing director. In a statement by the bank, Balogun brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the banking industry, and well-positioned to lead GBLL into its next phase of growth and success. His appointment followed the acquisition of the bank by Oakwood Africa Investments Limited, through its sub-holding company, Oakwood Holdings Liberia Limited. He is a seasoned banking professional with over 25 years experience across corporate banking, commercial and retail banking, treasury, trade and branch operations. The statement added that he brought to bear a track record of success, having worked in similar roles in reputable financial institutions across West Africa including Liberia. Balogun said: “I am honored to join Global Bank Liberia Limited and look forward to working with the talented team here. I am confident that this new phase of the bank’s transformation will see service innovation and excellence delivered at all our touch points.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Bancassurance: NAICOM hails Coronation Insurance, Access Bank

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The partnership between frontline underwriting firm, Coronation Insurance Plc and Access Bank Plc on bancassurance has received further commendation from the insurance industry regulator, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). Speaking at a webinar with the theme, “Managing Risk at a Time of Uncertainty,” the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, described the partnership as a good […]
Business

Vitafoam posts N4.4bn profit, dividend up 114%

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Shareholders of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc are expected to approve a robust dividend of N1. 876 billion for the company’s performance in the year ended , September 30, 2020, an increase of 114 per cent over N87, 590 million paid in 2019.   The amount, which translates into N1.50 per ordinary share has been proposed by […]
Business

Stanbic IBTC, EFG, eight others trade N656bn shares in 7 months

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Ten leading stockbroking firms in the Nigerian capital market ended the first seven months of the year 2020 with an exchange of 43.831 billion shares worth N656.483 billion. Available statistics sourced by New Telegraph showed that the 10 stockbrokers were responsible for 59.29 per cent of the total value between January 2, 2020 and July […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica