Liberty FTZ takes off as AKSG, OGFZA signs MOU

…1st cargo components, NIS, NCS begins operations at LFTZ

The much anticipated Liberty Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, has taken off with the signing of a memorandum of understanding, MOU, between the Akwa Ibom State Government, AKSG and Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority, OGFZA.

The commencement of operations follows the receipt of the first cargo components, establishment of an Immigration office and setting up of a dedicated Customs command, in the free trade zone.

Signing the memorandum on behalf of the Akwa Ibom State government, Thursday at Government House Uyo, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, expressed the deep gratitude of the government and people of the state to President Muhammadu Buhari, for speedy approvals of the project.

The state government thanked the OGFZA Management for patriotism and commitment towards ensuring the timely take-off of the project, reiterating the determination of Governor Udom Emmanuel in keeping faith in the project and assiduously pursuing it to reality.

“The project is economically viable and laden with opportunities for Nigeria as a nation and the citizens. Such collaborative efforts, between component states and the centre were requisite to the socio-economic development and prosperity of the nation. This project is for the good of Nigeria. Nigeria is as strong and stable as each of the component states. Whoever wants Nigeria to be great will not play with the socio-economic development of each of her components”, Ekuwem asserted.

On his part, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority, Mr. Umana Umana, who performed the signing on behalf of the federal government agency, said the MoU was a confirmation of the commitments of President Buhari and Governor Emmanuel to the creation of economic opportunities.

He noted that the approval and execution of the project was void of political sentiments, revealing that so far, twelve firms with investment commitments of over $6 billion have come aboard the project, which he assured will be the fastest growing zone in Africa.

