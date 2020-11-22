News

Libyan Interior ministry orders 10 choppers from Airbus

Libyan Interior Minister of the Government of National Accord, Fathi Bachagha, has announced the order of 10 modern helicopters from European aircraft manufacturer, Airbus, to reinforce the ministry’s capacity.
“We will soon receive 10 modern and fully equipped helicopters,” he said in a tweet on Saturday, adding that “these aircraft will be used in the fight against organised crime and terrorist groups, search and rescue, border and coastal surveillance, as well as human trafficking lines and civil security tasks”.
Bachagha began a visit to France on Wednesday, during which he signed a memorandum of understanding with a French security company specialising in biometric identification for security and civil security purposes, reports PANA.
The deal is aimed at strengthening cooperation in the development of biometric systems, with a view to launching barometric identification systems.
This acquisition also aims to enable Libya to prepare for elections and other security purposes, the Interior Ministry said.
On Friday, Bachagha discussed with the French Minister of Armed Forces, Florentine Parly, on ways to strengthen cooperation and joint action between Libya and France in “areas related to security affairs in a way that enhances stability in both countries”.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the meeting addressed “many security issues in the fight against organised crime and terrorism, in addition to many issues of common interest”.

