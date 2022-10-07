Licence Fees: Court grants MRA permission to challenge NBC

The Federal High Court in Lagos has granted Media Rights Agenda (MRA) permission to proceed with its Freedom of Information (FoI) suit against the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over its refusal to disclose details of payments of licence fees by broadcasting stations and platforms operating in Nigeria, and the amount the stations are owing the Commission as licence fees.

Justice Ambrose Alagoa paved the way for the suit to proceed upon a preliminary motion brought by MRA’s lawyer, Alimi Adamu, asking the court to grant the organization leave to mount a legal challenge to NBC’s failure to provide it with the information it requested through a letter dated August 22, 2022. In the suit in which the NBC and the Attorney General of the Federation are named as respondents, the MRA is contending that the NBC’s refusal to provide it with the information it requested amounts to a breach of its right of access to information as well as a flagrant violation of the FoI Act.

