Licence fraud: 25 officials of FRSC, VIO, others arrested

Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested 25 government officials for alleged drivers’ licence and vehicle particulars’ fraud in Lagos State. Those arrested, according to a statement by the ICPC spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, are officials of the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Motor Vehicle Licensing Authority (MVLA), and other people. Ogugua said the arrest was made in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) and the FRSC.

She said: “The operation was conducted in Ikeja, Somolu, Eti-Osa, and Anthony Drivers’ Licence Centres. Other places were Ojo, Oshodi, University of Lagos, Surulere, Agege and Coker centres in Lagos State. “The commission received information that the officials connive with touts to extort extra fees from applicants before their drivers’ licences and vehicle particulars are processed.

“Various sums of money and several incriminating documents and equipment were retrieved from the suspects during the operation.” Ogugua, however, said the officials had been granted administrative bail by the commission and would be arraigned when investigations had been concluded. She added: “This exercise is a continuous one and similar operations will be carried out in other centres in order to rid motor licensing administration of fraud being perpetrated on the public.”

