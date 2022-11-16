News

Life and Achievements of Ujomu Lucky Ikechukwu, CEO of LuckyBay Homes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

 

 

Due to his immeasurable impacts and contributions to the growth of real estate business in Nigeria, we have compiled the Biography and Achievements of Ujomu Lucky Ikechukwu – The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of LuckyBay Homes Nigeria Limited.

Ujomu Lucky Ikechukwu is a native of Ibusa, Oshimili Local Government Area of Delta State.

He is on the most active and sought after real estate developers in the Lagos market

Ujomu Lucky Ikechukwu is one notable young Nigerians who has refused to give up their entrepreneurial pursuits because of challenges.

The young man who had his background in education, having obtained NCE qualification from a teachers college, successfully built a thriving real estate company that is recognised as a serious player in the property market in Nigeria.

The boom in Nigeria’s real estate sector has been attributed to the influx of new and young entrepreneurs who injected new dynamics into the Nigerian property market.

He had studied to become a teacher but his passion for entrepreneurship prevailed over him in his choice of profession culminating in a career change that saw him venturing into real estate where he had to start from the bottom of the ladder of the profession.

As a founder of LuckyBay Homes Nigeria Limited his entrepreneurship odyssey holds a lesson for young people aspiring to become successful business people, prominently the timeless lesson of patience and tenacity.

The LuckyBay Homes founder who began his career as a real estate broker in 2009 did not have his breakthrough until nine years later in 2018, after building his first housing project of two five-bedroom detached duplexes for five years.

Today, his patience had paid off as LuckyBay Homes has a reputation as one of the best real estate development companies in Nigeria that specializes in building affordable luxury houses.

Another lesson from his entrepreneurship story is the fact that passion propels business people to success.

LuckyBay Homes which has recently completed some signature developments such as Ivy Court III and King David Court II is focused on building affordable luxury homes that come in units of 4 and 5-bedroom detached, semi-detached and terrace duplexes.

LuckBay Homes Nigeria Limited, he reiterated, is working with a focus to provide affordable luxury homes which any serious Nigerian can take advantage of with a healthy saving scheme and prudent investment in property.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Adifagbola condemns Ogun monarchs for kicking against rites

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Olu Isese of Ogun State and Chairman, Ifa Priests in Egbaland, Oba Ifarotimi Adifagbola -Balogun, has condemned various attempts my monarchs in Ogun State to put a stop to traditional rites during installation and burial of monarchs.   Olu Isese Adifagbola, who made this remark in a chat with newsmen at Abeokuta, Ogun State […]
News

Crucial days ahead in Ukraine crisis, says Macron

Posted on Author Reporter

  French President Emmanuel Macron has said the coming days will be crucial to de-escalating the Ukraine standoff, after a meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Putin hinted that progress had been made during his first Moscow summit with a Western leader since Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s borders, reports the BBC. Moscow has denied any […]
News

Rescued from kidnap syndicate

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

In Ebonyi State, three more children would have also been missing but for divine providence which led to their rescue and arrest of a syndicate said to have been kidnapping children in different parts of the state. UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki Toochukwu Eze, 5, and Wisdom Eze, 4, had gone to buy biscuits in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica