Life and biography of Luxuryworld Bathrooms CEO, Ekwenugo Philip Chigozie

One of the truest things said about life is that “each of us is absolutely responsible for the outcome of his life.” This completely relegated the role our past or upbringing may have played before we got wise enough to make decisions on our own.

There have been tales of those who turned lemon thrown at them by life into lemonade; a phrase used to encourage optimism and a positive can-do attitude in the face of adversity or misfortune.

However, it totally leaves one in the state of awe the story of Ekwenugo Philip Chigozie, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Luxuryworld Bathrooms, a company that also deals in the supply of kitchen equipment.

Only a handful of humans on this planet born into affluence would choose to grind out their own lives from absolute nothing. It is the hallmark of warriors, fighters and those who consider life as a precious gift rather than a burden. The Luxuryworld Bathrooms CEO, though was born into a wealthy family, he had his own fortune inside of him.

The entrepreneur took the leap of faith and established Luxuryworld bathrooms in 2017 on the advice of his brother.

As common with most start-ups, convincing people about patronizing a new brand was difficult, but after a few transactions, clients were extremely satisfied with product quality and service, marking the beginning of the rise of the business.

Five years down the line, Ekwenugo Chigozie runs one of the most thriving businesses in Nigeria, and today markets a number of quality products under his brand name, as well as a realtor.

“I am from a rich family but I chose to work out a living on my own. My brother gave me the business advice in 2017 when I was going into LuxuryWorld Bathrooms. He told me to stick to this business and never to give up. I am glad I did,” the CEO of Luxuryworld bathrooms started while fielding questions from journalists.

“I market a lot of products under our brand such as mirror: You can use mirror in your bathroom and bedroom. Jacuzzi is kept in the bathroom for bathing, to make it less stressful. Shower mixer tap is used to sprinkle out water from the tap to the basin for washing of hands. Led mirror light has many features while bathroom accessories contain the soap dish used in keeping soap, tissue holder for holding toilet papers, among others.

“My most significant moments is when I started getting real estate contracts. This wasn’t what I expected but I am very happy seeing my business brand coming this far.

“I am also making up my mind to put more interest into the real estate sector. The space is free and I see fruitful things happening in this massive sector for my company,” added the founder of Luxuryworld bathrooms

The tough business terrain in Nigeria has seen many companies suffocated due to many unfavourable factors. But Luxuryworld Bathrooms has stood the test of time, even in the face of paucity of foreign exchange used to import goods. The visioner lamented the impact of the development as well as the fall of the naira on his trade.

“It affected my business because I am an importer. Before I can do business with my producer outside the country, I have to change my naira to dollars but the naira crash affected my business as well,” the Luxuryworld Bathrooms CEO said

One of the things that has made the brand stand out over its competitors is its cutting edge. This includes quality of products, first-class service and free delivery in Lagos, where it is based for now.

“That’s because we deal in quality and we offer a five-year warranty on any item people get from us with free delivery. We give our customers quality items, which makes them refer us to others.

“We have been receiving good testimonies from our customers because we offer them the best quality and we also give them exactly what they ordered.

“I want it because Luxuryworld Bathrooms will be a household name you will see in every bathroom across the country and beyond,” stressing that choosing Lagos for free was both deliberate and strategic.

Explaining why Luxuryworld Bathrooms does not offer delivery service outside Lagos, the CEO said it is based on previous experiences.

“We chose free delivery in Lagos because I have experienced many scam issues. We have delivered products before, people would collect and fail to pay. For this reason, we decided to restrict free delivery to Lagos alone, at least for now,” Ekwenugo Chigozie stated.

 

