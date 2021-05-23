Life and times of late Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru

The nation was thrown into national mourning over the weekend, when a military aircraft Beachcraft 350, conveying the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other senior military officers and crew members, crashed in Kaduna, killing all occupants onboard.

The tragedy of monumental proportions occurred barely four months after the late Attahiru was appointed alongside other Service Chiefs as the 21st indigenous COAS, on January 26. Attahiru’s appointment came at a time the nation was, and has continued to struggle under the weight of escalating insecurity, attended by insurgency, banditry,

Born on 10 August, 1966, the late COAS was seen by many as a reformist, whose determination to turn the tide against enemies of state testing the resolve of the state, may not be in doubt.

This disposition may not be unconnected to the fact that the late Army Chief had commanded the military’s counter-insurgency operations in the North-East, the epicentre of terrorist activities.

Attahiru had made repeated visits to Nigerian troops in the frontlines, commending them for their loyalty and doggedness in the ongoing fight against insurgency in the North-East.

Another major activity of Attahiru, was his appearance before the House of Representatives’ Ad Hoc Committee probing the Purchase, Use and Control of Arms, Ammunition and Related Hardware by Military, Paramilitary and Other Law Enforcement Agencies in Nigeria in the last 10 years.

When asked to account for military budget over the period Attahiru asked the lawmakers to invite his predecessors because he was barely three months in office.

He said:“Mr. Chairman, just like the last speaker, said that we are partners in progress and I believe that too.

But you said I offered an explanation, it is as good as an apology. It only tells you the reasons I was here and the reasons are cogent enough, even the blind man knows there are problems of internal security in Nigeria.

So, I think it suffices to explain to this honourable House my inability to be here. “The way you work for the Nigerian people is the same way I work for the Nigerian people. I command the Nigerian Army that is also populated by Nigerians – representatives of everywhere you come from.

The summation before you speaks to the report before you, it is an executive summary, it is self-explanatory… because when you demanded for this report you stated specifically the areas from which you wanted this report.

“You may wish to recall that the COAS took over the mantle of leadership barely two months ago. The period from which you wanted this report, having been summarised in the Executive summary explains whatever details you will require.

The issues of procurements that you so demanded to know were done by specific individuals. “I will rather you call these individuals to come and explain to you very specific issues.

The general issue has been contained in the report and the summary and the other executive summary is so contained, it goes to speak about the entire report and it explains it.” Many have continued to conceive the late three-star General as a senior officer, whose dream of ending the about 12-year war against terror, was not hidden.

Since his death, President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, governors, his friends and colleagues alike describe him as “a good man, a patriotic officer and a General who was ready to give his all in the defence of the country.”

Journalists who interacted with him during his stint as Army Spokesman during the tenure of Lt. General Azubike Ihejirika (rtd) described him as a genial individual with unparaled human relations. Osinbajo said that the death of Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers on Friday in a plane crash reflected the depth of sacrifice by the nation’s military officers.

Osinbajo said this in a statement released by his spokesman, Laolu Akande that their death while in active service in the defense of our country reflects the depth of sacrifice our military officers, men and women of the other ranks are often prepared to make.

“We honour the service of the Army Chief and all those involved in this unfortunate accident even as we continue to demonstrate our profound appreciation to all in our military services and in harm’s way.

The gallantry of these heroes would always be remembered. “I join the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces to commiserate with families, friends and colleagues of these gallant officers and men who died in the crash. I pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss.

May the memories of the departed remain ever blessed.” A former National President, Rimi (Saint John) College, Kaduna Old Boys Association, Chief Edward Ajibodu, in his tribute on the groups platform wrote of Ibrahim Attahiru, also an old boy “O Lord have mercy on us.

We (Old Boys Association) had a governor; he died in a plane crash. Only recently, we serenaded the appointment of a COAS and he has passed on via a plane crash. May God grant the soul of Attahiru eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss. The Association bids you farewell.”

The Nigerian Medical Association condoled with President Buhari over the death of Attahiru, and 10 others in a military Beachcraft 350 which crashed at the Kaduna International Airport on Friday.

The message which was issued by the NMA yesterday, and jointly signed by its President, Prof Innocent Ujah and the General Secretary of the association, Philips Uche Ekpe, read in part: “The national leadership and entire membership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) …joins other Nigerians in sharing the pains and grief of the presidency and other well-meaning Nigerians and prays that their souls find peace in God’s Kingdom while praying for the families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“The Association is particularly pained, bearing in mind that the nation has lost a rare breed and one of her most decorated intelligent tactical officer with enormous wealth of experience in tackling the current insurgency and banditry at this time that his services are most needed.”

Profile

The late COAS was born on 10th August, 1966, in Doka town of Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Records showed that the late senior officer was a graduate of the Nigerian Defence Academy, (NDA) Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, both in Kaduna State and the Nigerian Army School of Infantry.

The late Army Chief commenced his cadets training sometime in January 1984. He was, thereafter, commissioned Second Lieutenant in December 1986, as an Infantry Officer.

The Army said: “General Attahiru has held several appointments on the staff, instructional and in command in the course of his military career. He had a tour of duty with the United Nations in Sierra Leone as a Military Observer, where he facilitated United Kingdom military engagement, Operation BARASS in September 2000.

He was an Operations Officer and later Company Commander in NIBATT 19 ECOMOG Operations in Liberia.

“Also, he had the unique privilege of having commanded with distinction all through the chain of command in the Nigerian Army”.

Prominent among the appointments are Commanding Officer 146 Battalion Nigerian Army (Operation Harmony IV) in the Bakassi Peninsula, Commander 13 Brigade Nigerian Army (Operation Pulo Shield), General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army.

He was one time Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole (the Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Outfit in North Eastern Nigeria). It is on record that he brought relative stability to the region with the surrender of several Boko Haram combatants.

The Army added: “On the staff, he was unit Adjutant, 7 Battalion Nigerian Army, Serti, Chief of Staff, 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, Sokoto. General Staff Officer Grade 1 Training/Operations and as well as Staff Duties/Plans at the Headquarters 1, 2 and 81 Divisions of the Nigerian Army.

He was Deputy Director Military Secretary 2 at the AHQ MS (A) and onetime Director Army Public Relations and Spokesperson of the Nigerian Army. He was later Director Staff Duties and Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans at the Army Headquarters.

He was equally privileged to serve as Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation and Chief of Defence Logistics at the apex organ of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Defence Headquarters Abuja. In that position, he worked with the US Defence Logistics Agency on the Vertically Integrated Logistics Approach (VILA) Programme towards enhancing the operational readiness in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“In the Instructional area, he was privileged to be an Instructor at the Depot Nigerian Army, Nigerian Defence Academy and the Nigerian Army School of Infantry.

He was later a Directing Staff and Chief Instructor at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji Nigeria. “General Attahiru has been exposed to leadership and professional development programmes at globally renowned institutions.

He was at the National Defence College Kenya for the National Defence Management and Security Studies Course and at the Chinese Peoples Liberation Army Special Forces Academy Shijiazhuang- Hubei Province, China for the Basic and Advanced Special/Operations Commando Forces Courses.

He has undertaken leadership and security policy courses at the prestigious Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University USA, Graduate School of Media and Communication, Agha Khan University Kenya, Bournemouth University Disaster Management Center and the Geneva Centre for Security Policy.

“The General has several honours and awards to his credit. He is a highly decorated officer with the UNAMSIL Medal, ECOMOG Medal, Forces Service Star, Meritorious Service Star, Distinguished Service Star, Grand Service Star, Corps Medal of Honour, Command Medal, Field Command Medal, and Field Command Medal of Honour.

He holds a Masters’ degree in Strategic Management and Policy Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Masters of Science in Human Resources Management and Development from Salford University in the United Kingdom and Graduate Diploma in International Studies from the University of Nairobi, Kenya.

The General was happily married to Fatima and they were blessed with children.

Like this: Like Loading...