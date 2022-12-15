Life, biography of MC Chaz pharmacist turned master of ceremonies making waves in USA

Arts & Entertainments

Nothing makes room for a man like his will and gift. Some things in life are not solitary; other things are dependent on them. Some of those things are the choice we make, what brings happiness, and the determination to relentlessly pursue them.

American non-fiction author, Calvin Newport had the right words for it when he said: “What we choose to focus on and what we choose to ignore/plays in defining the quality of our life.”

The sum total of “quality of life” is true happiness. Understanding is key and it is what underscored the decision made by Chaz Chiaz Ogbu, popularly referred to as MC Chaz, a Nigerian born US-based pharmacist turned master of ceremonies.

The time MC Chaz arrived at having to make that life changing decision to quit his profession as a US-trained medical personnel, to chasing his lifelong dream of becoming an international event host became the turning point of his life.

MC Chaz graduated with a honours degree in Microbiology from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambta State, before relocating to the United States 16 years ago. Immediately he settled in the states, MC Chaz proceeded to get another degree from the University of Maryland.

MC Chaz had one of the most coveted jobs any human could dream if. He worked with two of the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the United States: Novartis and AstraZeneca, for nine years as a Senior Reimbursement Counsellor. However, he arrived at the crossroads of life where it was about the pursuit of happiness.

A native of Ubaha-Akpulu in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, South-east Nigeria and the youngest of four siblings, MC Chaz left his lucrative job 10 years ago to transit into showbiz; hosting events and acting. A decade later, the international event host boasts as one of the best in the business in Africa and globally, while adding that talk show hosts, “Steve Harvey and Trevor Noah”, are the two he looks up to as role models.

“I believe I was born to host events. Not to toot my horn but, if you were to count the best 20 African MC’s in the diaspora, I’ll be one. I knew one day my turn will arrive and it would last a very long time. I have hosted almost 500 weddings in the last 10 years. It’s been an amazing journey,” MC Chaz said in an interview.

Learning the ropes of his new career, MC Chaz disclosed that stage fright was the major challenge he faced at the beginning.

“One of my major initial challenges was the fear of being on stage. The moment I conquered that, I became an aggressive one (smiles). Also, family was a little skeptical but now they are believers of the ministry and the support is amazing. That why I would always advice the young people out there trying to be like me in the industry to go for it!! This life ‘’na turn by turn’’. Do not be afraid. Start from somewhere. Small events to big ones”.

MC Chaz comes from a family that values education. He said that though his mother did not initially support his decision to change career, the philosophy of his parents is education first and then anything later.

“Ours is a very educated background. Our parents did not take education lightly; it was no joke in our home. You could choose to be a musician but my parents insisted you must be educated first,” the gifted event host stated.

He urged young entertainers and those aspiring to break into the limelight in showbiz not to accommodate any fear but start somewhere small and grow from there.

“Go for it. Do not be afraid. Start from somewhere, from small events, until you get to big ones, and remember that this life ‘na turn by turn’, everyone will eventually have his big day,” said Chaz Chiaz Ogbu.

 

 

 

