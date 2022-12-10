Arts & Entertainments

Life, biography of Nigeria's skit-maker Deacon Famous

Nigeria’s human resources, particularly the youths, have been blessing to the nation. Their contribution to the socio-economic growth of the country through their gift and resourcefulness is unmatched anywhere else, despite the sheer neglect by the government.

The Nigerian creative industry is one of the largest in the world and, apart from its huge contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), it is a foreign exchange earner. One of the country’s five-star comedian is Awesome Chidiebere, better known professionally as Deacon Famous.

Born in the 1980s, Deacon Famous started as a child actor, but recognising the place of education, he stepped aside momentarily, as his academic grades were greatly affected by his divided attention.

After obtaining his WAEC certificate, he studied Criminology and Security Study at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), and History and International Relations at the Delta State University, Abraka, South-south Nigeria.

His return to the movie scene was greatly anticipated by those whose hearts he had won as a child actor.

He, however, returned to the entertainment industry as a ‘new man’, this time as thoroughbred comedian, having sharpened his horns from his secondary school university days, with the two environments giving him perfect platforms and the skills he needed to succeed in the outside world.

“I started comedy from secondary school, I was entertaining my schoolmates during social gatherings in school and after secondary school, I took it as a job and I’ve been feeding with it. In the university, I was the best and most influential comedian on campus and I held the biggest shows on campus,” Deacon Famous said, while narrating his journey into comedy.

Speaking further, Deacon Famous
added: “What makes my work different is that all my content has a message; a message that solves social, moral, spiritual and societal issues. What makes a good content is story line, picture quality and humour.”

Explaining how he came about his stage name, Deacon Famous revealed the role one of his secondary school teachers and the Bible played.

“The name Famous was given to me by my secondary school teacher, I added Deacon because I was doing gospel comedy. I started getting jokes from the Bible and that really helped me. So I chose the moniker Deacon Famous,” he disclosed.

The social media comedian has had a great 2022. He has held two successful mega shows this year, with the last one, ‘Deacon Famous Comedy Special’, scheduled for Cartege Cinema Event Hall, Asaba, Delta, coming up on Christmas day.

“I’m doing three major shows this year, one in my former Campus (Delsu Abraka), one in Lagos (Terra Culture) and one in Asaba (Event center),” Awesome Chidiebere had disclosed earlier in the year.

Many have been inquisitive to know why he dumped Nollywood for entertainment. The versatile comic actor stressed that comedy is more lucrative in Nigeria than acting, adding that though the level of investment and personal development comedians put into their work would determine their worth at the end of the day.

“Comedy is a very lucrative business but the amount you make, depends on the amount of work you put in. They’re people who have built mansions and Estates through comedy,” said Deacon Famous.

 

 

 

 

