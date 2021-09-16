Life-giving property of water

Water is a life giver. Apart from air, there is nothing as essential for life as water. The origin of water goes back to the origin of the earth itself. From the accounts of creation in Genesis, we find that water is the oldest and commonest substance on earth. In the beginning, before creation, the earth was a formless void; a mass pool of water covered the earth. Water is also connected with the destruction of the world. When the Israelites refused to obey God, God sent the flood to dissolve the world. Water, then, is a principle of creation and dissolution. Note that I say dissolution, not destruction, for God does not destroy.

This is indeed a mystery. Right from the beginning, human beings have been fascinated with water. Water is the strongest natural force in the world, far more powerful that fire or wind. Everything on earth contains water. We came from water. Our survival depends on water. An apple is 80 per cent water. Tomatoes are 95 per cent water. Pawpaw is 90 per cent water. Orange is 95 per cent water.

The human body is 70 per cent water. Seventy per cent of the earth surface is water. It is no wonder, then, that water and water animals feature greatly in our dreams. We are water people. The symbolism of water is central to our Christian faith. In many places all over the world, people worship water. Water is the chief symbol of Christian initiation. At baptism, we were immersed in water. It is important to note that immersion in water is not just a Christian practice. Immersion in water is common to all religions. When an initiate is immersed in water, he/she is symbolically dead. Immersion in water symbolises dissolution, end of the old life.

When the initiate emerges from the water, he/ she becomes a new person. The old world is gone. Everything is now new. Even though it is the commonest substance on earth, we actually use less than 10 per cent of earth is water. Only 30 per cent of earth water is freshwater, and we use less than 10 per cent of this. The rest exists as snow on mountains and hills, and so can’t be used. Our earth is made up of hydrogen and oxygen. When hydrogen mixes with oxygen, it turns into water. The earth is water. We are water. Everything is water. Water exists in three forms, namely, solid [ice], liquid [water] and gas [vapour]. Of all natural substances on earth, only water exists in three forms. Liquid water is in oceans, rivers, lakes, pools, etc. Solid water is ice or snow. This happens when the temperature falls to 0 degree centigrade. Gas is in vapour or steam that flows when water is heated.

To stay healthy, each person needs to drink at least 2 ½ liters of water daily. A normal adult drinks between 60,000 and 70,000 liters of water in his lifetime. From the above, one can see that water is vital to healthy living. It is for this reason that I refer to water as medicinal. What we should learn is how to avail ourselves of the life which water gives.

But what are the functions of water? Let us state the obvious. The first function of water is to quench thirst. And the most natural thing for a man dying of thirst to demand for is water, not coca cola or Fanta or beer. Water is the only substance that can really quench thirst. Processed liquid, such as soft drinks or beer only serve to suppress thirst for some minutes. They can never give the same satisfaction which water gives.

