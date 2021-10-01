News Top Stories

Life has become so cheap in Nigeria –Catholic Bishops

The Catholic Bishops of Nigeria, have lamented the state of the country 61 years after gaining independence, lamenting that life has become so cheap in the country. In a statement released to newsmen by the National Director of Social Communications, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Padre Mike Umoh yesterday in Abuja, they said the “senseless” killings in the country has assumed a worrisome dimension. The Bishops said: “Nigeria at 61 is definitely on a different course from where it should be.

It is very unfortunate that since last year, when we celebrated our 60th, things have further deteriorated so much, such that life has become so cheap while suffering and hunger has multiplied in the land. It is sad that Nigerians are still literally dying every day through very barbaric and senseless killings.

“The Catholic Bishops of Nigeria add their voices to that of the Holy Father, Pope Francis, to appeal to those in government and those who have power, to desist from actions and policies that continue to plunge the nation into violence and crisis. “They appeal to those in government to take sincere and positive steps to deliver the people from their tormentors. The Bishops also appeal to all Nigerians to respect human life and to strive for peace in the country, that is based on justice and equity. “To all victims of the violence and killings in the land, they send their prayers and condolences. They call on all men and women of goodwill, irrespective of their religious affiliation, to pray ceaselessly for our nation. Finally, they dedicate Nigeria to the powerful intercession of our Blessed Mother Mary, the Queen of Nigeria.”

