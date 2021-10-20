‘Title: Nigeria Ere Yon

Author: Julie Coker

Publisher: Wirinet Publishing

Pages: 102

Reviewer: Flora Onwudiwe

Ere Yon’, which means, ‘life in the limelight’, in Itsekiri and Yoruba is the title of Chief Julie Coker’s, third book. It superlatively chronicles the birth of the pioneering media legend’s formative years, her emergence as a beauty queen, her journey into broadcasting, and her years remaining an influential figure in the industry landscape.

Chief Coker has had an extraordinary career spanning over 60 years in broadcasting, she has previously released three albums under E.M.I. Music Nigeria and was an actress in the 1975 film, Dinner with the Devil.

She is currently signed internationally to Kalita Records, run by MD Chris Webb and is managed by her nephew Baba-Jallah Epega. An exclusive limited edition compilation record of seven songs was released by Kalita Records in 2019.

They included the four recordings from ‘Ere Yon (Sweet Songs)’ and three from ‘Tomorrow’, highlighting the aforementioned single ‘Ere Yon’, which was re-interpreted by Anderson Paak as “Savier’s Road” on his album ‘Oxnard’, globally released on Dr. Dre’s ‘Aftermath’ imprint, also on this compilation was the lost Afro disco classic ‘Gossiper and Scandal Monger”.

A lot of promotion followed around this release including a bandstand appearance on the BBC’s Radio 6, where she was interviewed exclusively about her career by Gilles Peterson.

In her personal history, back in 1957, she represented her school in a festival of arts that was featured in the Daily Times Newspaper in Nigeria which opened the door to her fame.

After she left secondary studies, Miss Coker began teaching at a convent in Warri. It was during this period she noticed an advertisement for a Miss Western Nigeria competition. Miss Coker entered and won the competition in 1958, that same year, she was also a runner-up at the Miss Nigeria contest.

Julie Coker continues to shine well past her 80th year and now runs a not-for-profit/non-profit organisation called ‘The Richard Coker Foundation’, named after her dear son Richard Coker- Enahoro, who passed away as a result of Sickle Cell Anaemia.

The Richard Coker Foundation was set up in 2004 with the aim of helping underprivileged children in urban areas and aiding in the understanding and eradication of the Sickle Cell Anaemia Disease.

Chief Julie is currently working on airing the first Culture & Tourism Television Show in Africa called ‘The Jewel of Africa’, which recently covered the 40th day of the coronation of the revered Monarch and Father, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III – The Olu of Warri and the Itsekiri Kingdom.

This October, we celebrate a media icon of our time: Chief Julie Coker who, like our dear nation, is still going strong, full of life.

Like this: Like Loading...