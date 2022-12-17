Life is more than living for Social Media –Broda Shaggi

Social media content creator and actor, Samuel Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, has advised fans that there is more to life than living for social media. Shaggi made this known in a lengthy post on his official Instagram page that reads in part; ‘‘Don’t let your pain, the hardship you face, the darkness you find yourself in make you miss the best part of your life to come. It’s crazy how we all see life differently. I wish most people won’t allow social media ruin their happiness. For me I reflect on my past and present. ‘‘Where I was years back and where I am right now. It isn’t perfect yet because nothing is ever perfect but I am working towards getting the best for me. Life is more than living for social media. ‘‘For me, it is more than clubbing, partying, friendship, trying to update my success on social media and so on. Life is beautiful and I want to live every bit of it happy with myself and making others happy. Always know that the best of you is yet to come and you must see it. Suicide ain’t never the option.’’
