Life isn’t all about fairytales –Rhonkefella

Aderonke Enoabasi Daramola, popularly known as Rhonkefella, is one of the many influencers on Instagram that started getting recognition in recent times. Rhonkefella is one of the few that discovered her strength in multi-tasking back in her school days. As a serial entrepreneur, in her university days, her love for fashion won her awards like Face of Theatre Art Students Association, Most Outstanding student of the year and also Best Dressed girl in the Theatre Art Department, University of Abuja. Unlike many that would say they are crazy about fashion, Rhonkefella will tell you ‘I am Fashion’. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Aderonke speaks about how she took this skillful side of her and turned it into a career and things she is most excited about.

Your Instagram handle is more like a fashion catalog. Would you say you are among the many social media influencers that are crazy about fashion?

In all humility, I am not crazy about fashion. I am FASHION. I am a trend setter. I create designs daily, I run a fashion brand known as Rhonkefella Collections! So, every day of my life, I’m either thinking of a piece or creating a fashion piece.

You are famous for what you do now. Tell us the grass to grace story, how you built your brand influencer business?

All my life, I have always hustled. I started first as a make-up artist. I did that for five years professionally before I started blogging fashion, which in turn made me an influencer and that birthed me as a fashion designer too. My journey in fashion has been from 2016 till date.

Aside being a brand influencer, what other businesses are you well known for?

Presently, I am first a fashion designer before anything else. I’m the head-girl Rhonkefella Collections. It’s a fashion brand that caters to women of colours locally and internationally. We make all kinds of designs.

Some of your fans say you are very pretty. Have you ever considered acting as a career?

While in the university, I studied Theatre Arts. So, I’m open to acting if the opportunity comes.

While growing as a teenager, what career did you dream of achieving? Did you dream of becoming a doctor, a lawyer like many children did back then?

I have always wanted to be a newscaster as a child. I’m still in the art world which is just fine.

While growing up back then, did your parents wish you were in any other career than art, like many parents wish their children to be?

My dad wanted me to become a lawyer but I can say for a fact that he’s proud of me now.

You once said in an interview that you like to work out. What made you decide to add workout to your routine?

I decided to add workout to my routine to help me sleep better at night.

The last festive season many had several complains about high cost of things. Did you experience any setbacks for the celebrations, or was it same for you?

I can totally relate. Things have become really expensive. I can only imagine how the common man is surviving. Personally I didn’t experience any setback. However, I am very much aware of the price hike.

So, in my own little way, I made sure I gave my workers an increase in salary and incentives that period, to ease things a bit.

What I will cherish most about this last Christmas and New Year celebration is getting legally married to my partner and spending Christmas with family. I am still basking in the euphoria.

The year has just begun. What are your biggest hopes and plan?

I’m not one who speaks so much of my plans in order not to jinx them. I just do the work and leave the talk. I am more focused on being a better person all round the year.

Are you one of the few that write New Year resolutions and keep them?

What are the first three resolutions on your list? No! I don’t do resolutions. I just write my goals for the year. No New Year resolutions. For me, New Year begins when I add another year on my birthday, not in January.

So I’m born in October. That’s my New Year. So while people are planning New Year resolutions in January, mine already began three months earlier.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced as a fashion designer?

Finding or grooming the right team to understand your vision of or for the company is not easy. Because as a designer, there are visions you have that need to come to reality.

Tell us about your university days. Back then, did you see yourself doing what you are doing presently?

Back in school days, I was a serial entrepreneur. Yes, I have always loved fashion. I won awards as Face of Theatre Art Students Association, and Most Outstanding Student, and also Best Dressed in my school days. So, yes! I’m sure a lot of my friends wouldn’t be surprised at all.

Would you say you were among the few born with a silver spoon in your mouth?

Yes! For about eight years of my life as a child, I will say we were born with a silver spoon. Although, we lost the spoon. Then life stabilized again And I give God the all glory to God. Social media influencers like you have a lot to contend with as far as being consistent is concerned.

Between thrills, stalkers and people begging for your attention, which are your biggest challenge to deal with? Consistency is not easy, particularly as your life progresses. Balancing being a daughter, Boss, a content creator and now a wife has not been a walk in the park but with God by my side, I execute all roles as I should. I have no complaints.

Every girl has a big dream for her wedding day. You got married recently. Did all your big your dream for that day come to live?

The older you get, you understand life isn’t about fairytales. There are no perfections anywhere. I try to be realistic with my expectations and also place my values on realism. It was a beautiful day. God made it so. And most importantly, I married someone I genuinely love. For me, that’s all that matters.

Every designer creates masterpiece in their mind before it comes to live. Did you create your wedding dress that way?

Presently as at this interview, I have not had the main wedding ceremony or party yet. I had my civil wedding during Christmas but if you are asking if I will create my church wedding dress, honestly, I don’t know yet. To m o r row will take care of itself.

Tell us about schools attended.

I went to Mbari Mbayo Nursery and Primary school and also Crown gate nursery and primary school. My Secondary school was in Federal Government Girls College, FGGC, Ikot Obio, Itong Akwa Ibom State.

Then I read Theatre Arts at University of Abuja, Gwagwalada

