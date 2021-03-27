News

Lifestyle Miami—Your One-Stop to Keep Up with Miami

Known for its gorgeous beaches, vibrant nightlife, restaurants, and high-end style, Miami is a city that captivates residents and tourists alike. The poster child for South Florida, Miami, has been a pop culture topic for ages—serving as a backdrop for famous TV shows, movies and frequently making its way into song lyrics. Miami represents a lifestyle, and one influencer, in particular, is capturing it through his Instagram @lifestyle_miami, one snapshot at a time.
Lifestyle Miami covers all things Miami, from where to eat, festivals, what to do, and where to go. Well-known for showcasing the small businesses the city has to offer, Lifestyle Miami is a one-stop to keep up with Miami. Created by Miguel Zulueta, with the hopes of creating a brand that would help make the city a better place, the Instagram page has become somewhat of a trailblazer in the name of progress.
“I have so much love for Miami,” states Zulueta. “There is so much culture, talent, and diversity in this city. It’s hard to capture it, but what I set out to do is contribute to bringing exposure to Miami in a positive way.” By creating content consistently, Zulueta was able to partner with photographers, creators, and other entrepreneurs, launching an entertaining and comprehensive snapshot of the city. For him, it was all about driving business and creating opportunities for others.
“Lifestyle Miami is a community profile where brands, customers, and enthusiasts can all come together,” explains Zulueta. “Not only do we keep our followers up to date on what’s going on, but we also offer digital marketing, advertising, and promotions for the city’s businesses.” Keeping people connected drives Zuluenta and his company even offered 100 percent free advertising to small businesses during COVID-19, helping maintain many of them afloat. “We didn’t want Miami to lose that energy,” he says. “So we doubled down on what we could do and implemented it into our outreach strategy.”
Also known for giving back to the community, Lifestyle Miami promotes various philanthropic efforts, events, and giveaways, extending from pet adoptions to hurricane relief. “Miami is a thriving city, and it has a lot to do with how much our residents care,” says Zulueta. “We dedicate a portion of our content to giving back because we firmly believe service is the backbone to any community.” Whether it’s the hottest place to party, inside jokes, or charity events, Lifestyle Miami covers everything the city has to offer and more.

