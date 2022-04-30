Lifestyle18: Elegant short let apartments offering for discerning minds

LifeStyle18 is one of the short let apartment hotels outfits making waves in the Nigerian hospitality market that has over the years been populated by full service hotel offerings. Located in the Elegushi axis of Lekki, Lagos, the full service hotel and short let apartment outfit makes no pretence about its classic nature and service range, which is luxury personified as even the name; LifeStyle18, gives an idea about its offering; a devotion to the promotion of a luxurious life style, strictly for the high end market and discerning minds ready to indulge if one may add. This notion is further amplified by its pay off, which says: ‘‘Take time out to relax in a home away from home where stay is unique and specially prepared for you.’’ That tells you that the hotel and short let apartment is uniquely curated to treat guests to the best of hospitality offerings, with its facilities exuding class, elegance and opulence that are usually associated with luxurious life style while its service delivery is top notch, with the culture of professionalism and excellence.

Facilities

The short let apartment hotel features 18 living quarters of one and two room apartments respectively. Each tastefully and luxuriously furnished with modern hospitality amenities, all exuding colourful and homely ambience, with an appealing feel. Some of the facilities for the comfort and relaxation of guests include: 49 inches LED televisions in the living rooms; 43 inches LED televisions in the bedrooms; with impressive selection of cable network channels for the entertainment and viewing pleasure of guests and visitors. This is complemented by Netflix offering that is backed with high speed internet service in all the sections of the apartment; interior furnishing made of tasteful and comfortable couches; fitted kitchens; personalised security, 24 hours power and water supply. For wellness, great treat awaits guests with fitted treadmills and other get-fit facilities. According to the management of the outfit, the short let apartments are devoted for tourists, families, corporate travellers, honeymooners and others looking for an established short let facilities promoting luxury lifestyle.

Services

For complete experience, the outfit also offers such services as:

Glam-UP Salon

This is designed to identify the uniqueness in each woman and accentuate this quality. This service is borne out of the consciousness that every woman is beautiful in a unique way. ‘‘Ours is to ensure that you will always be happy, and more glamorous each time you patronise our Glam-Up Salon,’’ says the management. Its line up include: Pedicure, manicure and nail treatments as well as hair cuts.

Skyline Spa

This section offers a wide range of fantastic skin care and dermatological solutions from tailored facials, to massages, scrubs and special baths. No matter your skin concern, professional spa staff customised suitable treatment plans to have you confident and glowing in no time. Skin treatments at Skyline Spa are clinically tested, safe, very effective and administered by fully qualified and experienced beauty therapists. You also have the privilege of experiencing a number of services from the massage rooms, these include traditional Thai massage – Hamman Room. You can also experience amazing and specially curated Jacuzzi treats: Sipping on some wine, cognac, champagne or whisky. Added to this is an aqua relaxation

therapy.

The Jacuzzi space also allows for parties with intimate friends, as well as bridal showers among others.

Lounge Bar

Besides its cosy and serene ambiance for relaxation and entertainment, it is stocked with wide selection of classic and vintage drinks; ranging from beverages, champagne, spirits, wine and beer. Complementing all of these are specially assorted grills. It serenading setting, which include mood lights, fireplace at the bar, TV screens and soccer table, provide the perfect spot to enjoy private events such as soiree, birth parties and others. LS 18 (Lounge and Grill) LS 18 (Lounge and Grill) is the rooftop lounge (outdoor and indoor). The allwhite décor of the outdoor space gives you the feel of pure bliss and ecstasy as it offers you a picturesque view of Lagos skyline, eye bird view of its metropolis. Night view is simply spectacular and breathtaking.

Extensions

Besides, it also offers two other amazing locations for you to experience the best of professionally curated high end life style. These are: Madiba Court; this boasts two blocks of three bedrooms apartments, all tastefully furnished and fitted; and Hotel Madiba; which is full service hotel fitted with sophisticated and luxurious facilities and offers professional and excellent services. Extension of the service offering by Madiba Hotel is the Kohinoor Mall, which is directly opposite the hotel.

