Law

Lift accident: Court orders Odu’a Investment to pay lawyer, accountant N6.7m damages

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

For their act of negligence and breach of duty of care to their customers, an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, has awarded N6.7million in damages against Western Hotels and the management of Odu’a Investment Company Limited in favour of a Lawyer and an Accountant.

 

Messrs Supo Ijabadeniyi and Lanre Orimoloye, who were injured when an elevator of Premier Hotels, Ibadan, crashed on 25th February, 2015, had sued the hospitality organization, claiming N500, 000, 000 as general damages “for negligence and breach of duty of care in causing or permitting the claimants to use an elevator which the defendants knew or ought to know was unsafe by reason of which the claimants have sustained injuries and have suffered damages and losses.”

 

The lawyer and his Accountant colleague, who were treated at the University College Hospital (UCH) for legs injury after the dangerous fall in the elevator, had sued the defendants through their lawyer, Otunba Kunle Kalejaye (SAN), seeking N2, 464, 880 for special damages stemming from the injury. Represented by Kokawole Esan, the hospitality organization through its witnesses, among them Moses Alaba Ajulo, an elevator engineer of 48 years’ experience, had told the court  that the lift manufactured by SABIEN company in Italy, was installed in 1993 and designed to carry maximum of six people, but when the brake system was changed, it was adjusted to carry four people.

 

Although Ajulo, however, denied that the lift was faulty and that it crashed to the ground, saying “if it did, it would be in pieces, his lawyer based his defence on the principle of ‘Volenti non fit injuria, meaning no claim for an injury sustained from harm willingly entered into.

 

But delivering his judgment, Justice Olusegun Muniru Olagunju of the Ring Road High Court 5, Ibadan, having listened to the counsel on both sides and sieved the pieces of evidence adduced before him through the witnesses called, said “I award the sum of N5million as damages for negligence and breach of duty of care in causing or permitting the claimants to use an elevator which the defendants knew or ought to know was unsafe for such use by reason of which the claimants suffered injuries and sustained losses.”

 

The judge went on: “I award the sum of N1, 794, 888 as special damages in favour of the claimants against the defendants. “N50,000 is awarded as the cost of this action and in line with Order 35(4) of the High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2010, I award interest of 10% on the judgment sum per annum starting from 11th day of February till the judgment sum is liquidated.

 

In his testimony during examination- in-Chief conducted by Kalejaye and Samuel Oyadoyin, the second claimant, Lanre Orimoloye, had told the court that he with some others were in Ibadan to attend a political meeting at the Premier Hotel where former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, was also in attendance.

 

He said that there were two compartments of lifts in the hotel but “there was no inscription on any of them” contrary to the management’s claim that the duo entered the one marked for Staff only, and with only four passengers capacity. Ijabadeniyi specifically told the court that he and four other politicians entered the lift but: “nobody warned us not to enter the lift.

 

There was no inscription warning any passenger not to use the lift. It was even a staff who pressed the button.” Ajulo agreed with Kalejaye during cross-examination that there could be free fall of lift if there was an electrical frustration if over-travelled.

 

The claimants’ counsel therefore added that “there are electrical regulators to keep lifts on” and the witness answered in the affirmative, saying “but in that building, there was no electrical regulator.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Police, justice sector partner on human rights

Posted on Author Foluso Ogunmodede

Lagos State Police Command and the major stakeholders in justice system have concluded on plans to work to work together with a view to upholding rights of residents as guaranteed by the 199 Constitution.   Specifically, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu assured the stakeholders in the justice sector that his command would […]
Law

Rejigging Nigeria’s security architecture

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU writes

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have again called on President Muhammadu Buhari to promptly rejig the nation’s security architecture following growing level of insecurity already taking negative toll on the nation’s socio-economic and political development   Lawyers were again unanimous at the weekend reviewing the unending killings, upsurge in crimes and general security challenges bedeviling […]
Law

NAJUC tasks CJN on press centres, galleries in courts

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The National Association of Judicial Correspondents (NAJUC), Lagos Branch, has asked Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad to provide press centres and galleries in courts across the country.   The association in a letter signed by its chairman, Peter Fowoyo, lamented that courts in the 21st century were still being built without press […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica