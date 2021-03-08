Lift accident: Court orders Odu’a Investment to pay lawyer, accountant N6.7m damages

For their act of negligence and breach of duty of care to their customers, an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, has awarded N6.7million in damages against Western Hotels and the management of Odu’a Investment Company Limited in favour of a Lawyer and an Accountant.

Messrs Supo Ijabadeniyi and Lanre Orimoloye, who were injured when an elevator of Premier Hotels, Ibadan, crashed on 25th February, 2015, had sued the hospitality organization, claiming N500, 000, 000 as general damages “for negligence and breach of duty of care in causing or permitting the claimants to use an elevator which the defendants knew or ought to know was unsafe by reason of which the claimants have sustained injuries and have suffered damages and losses.”

The lawyer and his Accountant colleague, who were treated at the University College Hospital (UCH) for legs injury after the dangerous fall in the elevator, had sued the defendants through their lawyer, Otunba Kunle Kalejaye (SAN), seeking N2, 464, 880 for special damages stemming from the injury. Represented by Kokawole Esan, the hospitality organization through its witnesses, among them Moses Alaba Ajulo, an elevator engineer of 48 years’ experience, had told the court that the lift manufactured by SABIEN company in Italy, was installed in 1993 and designed to carry maximum of six people, but when the brake system was changed, it was adjusted to carry four people.

Although Ajulo, however, denied that the lift was faulty and that it crashed to the ground, saying “if it did, it would be in pieces, his lawyer based his defence on the principle of ‘Volenti non fit injuria, meaning no claim for an injury sustained from harm willingly entered into.

But delivering his judgment, Justice Olusegun Muniru Olagunju of the Ring Road High Court 5, Ibadan, having listened to the counsel on both sides and sieved the pieces of evidence adduced before him through the witnesses called, said “I award the sum of N5million as damages for negligence and breach of duty of care in causing or permitting the claimants to use an elevator which the defendants knew or ought to know was unsafe for such use by reason of which the claimants suffered injuries and sustained losses.”

The judge went on: “I award the sum of N1, 794, 888 as special damages in favour of the claimants against the defendants. “N50,000 is awarded as the cost of this action and in line with Order 35(4) of the High Court Civil Procedure Rules 2010, I award interest of 10% on the judgment sum per annum starting from 11th day of February till the judgment sum is liquidated.

In his testimony during examination- in-Chief conducted by Kalejaye and Samuel Oyadoyin, the second claimant, Lanre Orimoloye, had told the court that he with some others were in Ibadan to attend a political meeting at the Premier Hotel where former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, was also in attendance.

He said that there were two compartments of lifts in the hotel but “there was no inscription on any of them” contrary to the management’s claim that the duo entered the one marked for Staff only, and with only four passengers capacity. Ijabadeniyi specifically told the court that he and four other politicians entered the lift but: “nobody warned us not to enter the lift.

There was no inscription warning any passenger not to use the lift. It was even a staff who pressed the button.” Ajulo agreed with Kalejaye during cross-examination that there could be free fall of lift if there was an electrical frustration if over-travelled.

The claimants’ counsel therefore added that “there are electrical regulators to keep lifts on” and the witness answered in the affirmative, saying “but in that building, there was no electrical regulator.”

