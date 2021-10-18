Lift ban on ‘Kaikai’ – Robert

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Azibaola Robert on Monday advocated for a lift on the ban against a locally brewed gin popularly called ‘Oogoro’ or ‘Kaikai’.

Speaking to journalists in Yenagoa, the cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan, said that he was pained that Kaikai was still regarded as iliicit gin and therefore outlawed in all the states of the federation.

Expressing concern, Robert stated that alcoholic drinks brewed abroad were not different from the locally brewed ones maintaining that the erroneous belief has hindered the growth of that industry in the country.

Robert, who recently indulged in a 14-day expedition where he found out that a man has been brewing the product for 30 years without any tangible gain, said: “Kaikai is a basic occupation of our people. How for God’s sake can Kaikai be labelled as illicit drink for 60 years.

“People whose livelihood is to brew the local gin are arrested while those who deal on alcoholic gins brewed abroad are treated as doing normal business.

“People spend fifty, sixty thousand naira for these foreign gins and do not do same for the local alcohol, there is no difference between the two – they are all mixtures of water and alcohol.

“Those foreign drinks are local drinks of people elsewhere just like our own ‘Kaikai’ is brewed here, the only thing is that we have failed to identify the potentials of our own and act accordingly.”

He therefore called on politicians especially the lawmakers of the state assemblies to expunge the obnoxious law disclosing that if properly harnessed, the product can help to turn things around.

