Metro & Crime

Lift ban on ‘Kaikai’ – Robert

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Azibaola Robert on Monday advocated for a lift on the ban against a locally  brewed  gin popularly called ‘Oogoro’ or ‘Kaikai’.

Speaking to journalists in Yenagoa, the cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan, said that he was pained that Kaikai was still regarded as iliicit gin and therefore outlawed in  all the  states of the federation.

Expressing concern, Robert stated that alcoholic drinks  brewed abroad were not different from the locally brewed ones maintaining  that the  erroneous belief has hindered the growth of that industry in the country.

Robert, who recently indulged in a 14-day expedition where he found out that a man has been brewing the product for 30 years without  any tangible gain, said:  “Kaikai is a basic occupation of our people. How for God’s sake can Kaikai be labelled as illicit drink for 60 years.

“People whose livelihood is to brew the local gin are arrested while those who deal on  alcoholic gins brewed abroad are treated as doing normal business.

“People spend fifty, sixty thousand naira for these foreign gins and do not do same for the local alcohol, there is no difference between the two – they are all mixtures of water and alcohol.

“Those foreign drinks are local drinks of people elsewhere just like our own ‘Kaikai’ is brewed here, the only thing is that we have failed to identify the potentials of our own and act accordingly.”

He therefore called on politicians  especially the lawmakers of the state assemblies to expunge the obnoxious law disclosing  that if properly harnessed, the product can help to turn things around.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

6 Lagos returnees die of gastroenteritis in Sokoto

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

The Sokoto State government has confirmed the death of six people who recently returned from Lagos State to the state of gastroenteritis.   The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Muhammad Ali Inname, who stated this, noted that five of the victims were from Sanyinna town in Tambuwal, while one was from Muza village of Yabo […]
Metro & Crime

Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, held for child defilement

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Police in Lagos State said yesterday they had arrested a popular Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju James Omiyinka (48) aka Baba Ijesha, for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, said the comedian was accused of defiling a 14-year-old girl. Adejobi said that the defilement started when the child was […]
Metro & Crime

6 dead as gunmen, suspected cultists storm Anambra communities

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo and Echezona Okafor, Nnewi

At exactly 7.30 pm on Sunday night, Nnobi Community in Idemil South Local Government Area of Anambra State was visited by the dreaded unknown gunmen, killing three persons and burning down a Hilux truck belong to the state Commissioner for Basic Education.   Her son, Dr Nelson Omenugha escaped death by a whisker as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica