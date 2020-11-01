Body & Soul

Lift the mood with Yellow

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

 

 

 

To brighten up your mood, we searched for the best and found it in Mustard yellow. Its like grabbing a ray of sunshine in the best fashion money can buy.

 

No wonder many female celebrities named this colour as a wardrobe must-have. It literally shoves the dull mood away.

 

 

Mustard yellow is not just one of the most trending colours in fashion, it is easy to combine with other colours.

 

Mustard adds a punch of colour to any outfit, making it more exciting. An interesting colour to play dress up with because of its easy blend with any skin tone.

 

There is hardly any red carpet event that one cannot find this shade of yellow making bold fashion statement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Tony Elumelu celebrates wife on 50th birthday anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Board room guru, who is also the big boss at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Tony Elumelu, is basking in the euphoria of celebration at the moment, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic that seems to be his only albatross, an elaborate shindig would probably have been organised.     This is because […]
Body & Soul

Ondo Guber election: Kayode Ajulo, adamantly undistracted

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

W ith his status and the influence he wields in the society, only cynics would make attempts to underrate the personality of cerebral human right lawyer, Dr. Olukayode Abraham Ajulo, because his towering image readily dwarfs any untoward mischief anyone might want to play with it. It is, however, important to note that the wide […]
Body & Soul

Tips to grow natural hair

Posted on Author Jennifer Uloko

    H air is the crown of every woman. This is why the love for wigs will never fade. But there is nothing greater than growing your own God given hair. This is why hair growth products are also every girl’s must-have. To grow your natural hair, there are tips to always consider. 1. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: