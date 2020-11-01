Body & Soul

Lift the mood with Yellow

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

To brighten up your mood, we searched for the best
and found it in Mustard yellow.

 

Its like grabbing a ray of sunshine in the best
fashion money can buy.

No wonder many female celebrities named this colour
as a wardrobe must-have.

It literally shoves the dull mood away.

Mustard yellow is not just one of the most trending colours
in fashion, it is easy to combine with other colours.

 

Mustard adds a punch of colour to any outfit, making
it more exciting.

An interesting colour to play dress up with because of
its easy blend with any skin tone.

 

There is hardly any red carpet event that one cannot
find this shade of yellow making bold fashion statement

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Crocodile skin Louis Vuitton bag worth N25m

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The luxury handbag that is talk of the town is a crocodile skin Louis Vuitton bag posted recently by Jaruma_empire.   According to the post on social media handle of the Aphrodisiac guru, the Louis Vuitton bag with gold fastener is worth N25,283,000 Million Naira crocodile skin hand bag. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals […]
Body & Soul Sunday Magazine

I don’t wish to marry a fellow actor –Oge Gabriel

Posted on Author with Ifeoma Ononye

Fast rising Nollywood actress, Oge Gabriel has big dreams of becoming a phenomenal actress. The young actress, who graduated in March 2020, from Nnamdi Azikiwe University with a B.Sc in Mass Communication, speaks with Ifeoma Ononye in this interview about her experiences in the industry so far   Most actors and actresses have different stories […]
Body & Soul

Jide Adediran Initiative gathers momentum

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The rumour mill was agog with different theories some years back when Olajide Abdulazeez Adeniran , a journalist, decided to convert his vision into a reality by floating a communication outfit that was poised to do things differently.   Because of the successes being recorded at the early stage of the outfit known as Core […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: