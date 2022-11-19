Arts & Entertainments

Light Resolution: Adeleke explores themes of epileptic electricity, class struggle, relationships

Arguably, one of the biggest problems in Nigeria is irregular power supply. This poor power situation has paralysed economic activities, hindering economic development. An exhibition by a Nigerian artist, Akeem Adeleke, which interrogates the unstable power supply and other issues in the country, opens this Sunday, spanning November 24 at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos. Following the artist’s journey to investigate Nigeria’s electricity problem, Adeleke continues his exploration through paintings on the theme of power outage.

In this body of work, he explores the themes of epileptic electricity, resolution, class struggle, and human relationships. The first section, which consists of two distinct parts, takes an in-depth look at the history of Nigeria, with the artist metaphorically highlighting the failure of the electricity sector and its impact on the daily life of the average citizen through the confrontation of light and darkness.

“Each piece in this section illuminates how the struggle for electricity affects the masses and the economic development of the country as a whole. Adeleke is interested in how we can solve the problems as a nation and what can serve as a catalyst for the future of the ener-gy sector,” notes Mathew Oyedele, the Curator of the exhibition. The second part of the exhibition deals with the relationships between people. “It is about the human spirit and sharing our inner light and knowledge. How we unconsciously allow other people to radiate through our actions and interactions.

“In the third part, the artist explores horses as metaphors for strength, forward movement, progress and power,” he added. According to Oyedele, in this body of work, the audience is invited to enter the space and connect with shared stories about social issues, solutions, human relationships and psychology. Speaking with journalists ahead of the exhibition, Adeleke, said: “I tried to visualise the challenges we have in Nigeria, my country, as regards electricity. An artwork is just like a spiritual work, and the philosophy that is behind this is to paint this challenge in a good and transformational form.’’

 

