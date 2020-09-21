Lightning kills 15 cows in Ekiti community

Lightning which accompanied a downpour on Saturday evening has reportedly killed 15 cows on the outskirts of Ikogosi-Ekiti in the Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State. The Asaoye of Ikogosi, Chief Ayo Ademilua, explained yesterday that the incident was a natural occurrence but it was strange in the town.

Ademilua told journalists on the phone that the incident occurred at the Ikogosi Warm Springs site on Ipole-Ekiti Road. Ikogosi Warm Springs has been a notable recreational and tourist centre, where warm and cold springs converge. The Asaoye said there was thunder during a torrential rain which started about 4pm and ended at 6.02pm.

He said: “The whole town shook when the thunder struck. Later, some commuters coming into town and those returning home from their farms saw the Fulani herders who disclosed that it was lightning which killed the cattle.”

Also, the Onikogosi of Ikogosi Ekiti, Oba Abiodun Olorunnisola, said the herders had been making spirited efforts to sell the cows to residents, which he said was dangerous to the health of his people.

The monarch said he had reached out to his colleague at Ipole-Ekiti, Oba Oladele Babatola, on the need to warn his subjects against consuming such a desecrated meat.

He said: “The two of us have alerted our subjects that there was an attempt to commence the sales of the cows and we are making concerted efforts to prevent the intending buyers.” The monarch, however, called on the government to evacuate the carcasses of the cows to prevent the spread of communicable diseases in the two towns.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Sunday Abutu, said the incident had not been reported to the police, because it was a natural occurrence. He said: “We have not been told, but if the owner of the cattle later realises that someone was responsible, he will report at the police station and we will surely rise to the occasion; if such happens.”

