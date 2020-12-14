Lightning kills two friends in Bayelsa

Lightning, at the weekend, killed two friends at the Air Force axis of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The New Telegraph learnt that lightning which accompanied the Saturday evening rain struck the two friends, who just came back from work and were relaxing while pressing their phone.

The younger brother of one of the victims, who gave his name simply as Preye, said the lightning left his brother and his friend unconscious.

Ge said: “My brother just came back from work and was at home with his friend when the thunder (lightning) struck, leaving them unconscious.

“While people were rushing them to the hospital, they died on the road. “My mother is currently in the hospital because of the shock. “My brother was 27 years old. He just came back from work without knowing that he was going to die.

He was a good brother and I will miss him so much.” A young boy, Harmony, said he saw the lightning from the other side of Air Force Road.

He said: “Immediately the thunder struck, fire sparked from the fridge and I ran; I was planning to run out of the house, but I paused at the locked door. “I didn’t know where I was running to because the sound was like that of the bomb.”

Like this: Like Loading...