Sports

Ligue 1: Dembele hands Lyon first win of season

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olympique Lyonnais claimed their first win of the Ligue 1 season when Moussa Dembele’s first-half goal helped them to secure a 1-0 win at Nantes on Friday.

Dembele found the back of the net after some nice work in the area by Lucas Paqueta as Peter Bosz’s team moved up to sixth with five points after four games.

They finished with 10 men after Damien Da Silva was sent off 12 minutes from time but showed some defensive steel to grab all three points.

Nantes, who had chances before halftime, are 10th on four points.

Lyon went ahead on 35 minutes after Paqueta’s strike was parried by keeper Alban Lafont into the way of Dembele, who poked the ball home to give the visitors a deserved advantage.

Jean-Charles Castelletto came close to equalising two minutes later but Anthony Lopes pulled a brilliant save to maintain Lyon’s lead.

The Portuguese keeper was at it again just before halftime when he tipped Sebastien Corchia’s free kick over the bar.

Lyon controlled the second half although they had a scare in the closing stages after Da Silva picked up a second yellow card for elbowing Ludovic Blas.

Leaders Paris St Germain travel to Reims on Sunday with new signing Lionel Messi expected to make his Ligue 1 debut.

Courtesy: Reuters

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Football Talent Hunt: Engr. Noah  Dallaji’s Legacy Project attracts soccer icons, others to Bauchi

Posted on Author Reporter

  The long awaited weekend is here as young football talents meet ex international superstar footballers amid top Nollywood showcase laced with superlative performances by selected Nigerian music icons. Yes Bauchi will be on fire officially this weekend June 26 to 27 as the Engineer Noah Dallaji Legacy Project Football Talent Hunt kicks off with […]
Sports

HiFL Round of 16 gets July 16 date

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA,

The Round of 16 matches of this year’s Higher Institutions Football League, will start from July 16 across various centres. Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited, the organisers of the league recently released the draws at an event held in Lagos recently. In week 1, AAUA Luminaries will play OAU Giants in Ondo, FUTA Tigers […]
Sports

Euro 2020: Wales out after being thrashed by Denmark

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wales were eliminated in the second round of Euro 2020 as they were thrashed by Denmark, whose inspiring journey at the tournament continues to the quarter-finals. Backed by a fervent and almost exclusively Danish crowd, the Danes led midway through the first half as Kasper Dolberg curled in an excellent strike from the edge […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica