Sports

Ligue 1: Hakimi heroics maintain Messi-less PSG’s 100 per cent start

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Achraf Hakimi’s dramatic injury-time winner rescued Paris Saint-Germain a 2-1 victory at bottom club Metz on Wednesday as the capital giants maintained their 100 per cent start to the Ligue 1 season despite the absence of the injured Lionel Messi.

Moroccan full-back Hakimi, a 60-million-euro signing from Inter Milan this year, gave PSG a fifth-minute lead before Kiki Kouyate’s equaliser.

But a chaotic climax to the match saw Metz reduced to 10 men and have their coach Frederic Antonetti sent to the stands before Hakimi’s 94th-minute strike.

PSG went into the new season as red-hot favourites to regain their French title after a raft of close-season signings, including six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi.

The former Barcelona icon was absent with a knee injury and Mauricio Pochettino’s men struggled against winless Metz.

But PSG extended their early advantage at the top of the table to seven points over rivals Marseille – who drew 0-0 at third-placed Angers – after a seventh victory from as many league games.

Hakimi pounced early on but PSG were far from their best and Kouyate headed home from a corner six minutes before the break.

Visiting goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had to make a good save to deny Lamine Gueye a goal on the stroke of half-time, while Metz appeals for a penalty for handball against Hakimi early in the second period were turned down.

The real drama came after the clock had ticked past the 90 minutes, though, as Metz defender Dylan Bronn was shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball away.

Coach Antonetti was then promptly dismissed.

PSG made the most of their brief man advantage as Hakimi latched onto Neymar’s excellent pass, cut inside and fired into the bottom corner left-footed.

Paris, champions in seven of the last nine seasons, celebrated wildly, with Neymar booked in the aftermath.

SHAQIRI OFF THE MARK

Xherdan Shaqiri scored his first Lyon goal since joining from Liverpool as his new side saw off Troyes 3-1.

Xavier Chavalerin gave Troyes a half-time lead, but Shaqiri’s brilliant shot into the top corner dragged Lyon level.

His fellow close-season arrival Emerson Palmieri completed the turnaround before Lucas Paqueta added a third.

After a poor start to the campaign, Lyon have won three of their last four matches to climb to sixth in the table.

Nice are a place below them after Amine Gouiri missed a penalty for the second straight match in a 1-0 loss at Lorient.

It was the first Ligue 1 defeat of the season for the club financed by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos.

Thomas Monconduit scored the only goal midway through the first half for Lorient before Gouiri, who also failed from the spot late on in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Monaco, missed again in the 55th minute.

LILLE GET SECOND WIN

Struggling Ligue 1 champions Lille held on to beat Reims 2-1 to claim just their second win of the season.

Canada forward Jonathan David put the hosts ahead at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy just after the half-hour mark and midfielder Benjamin Andre doubled the advantage before the break with his first goal of the campaign.

Lille, who saw title-winning coach Christophe Galtier leave in the close season for Nice, came through a nervy final 15 minutes after Alexis Flips’ penalty cut the deficit for Reims.

Monaco are above Lille on goal difference after also sealing their second league win this term by seeing off 10-man Saint-Etienne 3-1.

In a Ligue 1 first, Monaco made six substitutes due to the new concussion protocols as Krepin Diatta had to be replaced after a clash of heads with Yvan Neyou.

Elsewhere, Rennes bounced back from three straight losses by thrashing Clermont 6-0, while Nigerian Samuel Kalu rescued Bordeaux a 3-3 draw at Montpellier.

*Courtesy: AFP

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Liverpool put Divock Origi up for sale

Posted on Author Reporter

  English Champions, Liverpool have put striker, Divock Origi up for sale. Fenerbahce are believed to be leading the race and are reportedly already in talks with the club, reports Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur. The Belgian is also being hunted by a host of Premier League clubs including Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brighton and Fulham. Leeds […]
Sports

Okagbare happy to set meeting record at PTS athletics meeting in Slovakia

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Blessing Okagbare says she is happy for executing another perfect race when she ducked inside 11secs for the third time this season Wednesday evening at the P-T-S athletics meeting in Bratislava, Slovakia. The seven time Nigeria 100m champion ran 10.98secs to win the race and in the process smash the 11.09secs meeting record set in […]
Sports

JUST IN: Frank Lampard to be sacked by Chelsea – Report

Posted on Author Reporter

  Frank Lampard is set be sacked by Chelsea less than 24 hours after the club’s FA Cup victory over Luton Town. Confirmation could come as soon as today after Chelsea players were told not to report to the training ground until this afternoon. Chelsea are currently on a poor run of form in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica