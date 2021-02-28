Sports

Ligue 1: Kalu’s goal not enough for Bordeaux against Metz

Charles Ogundiya

Charles Ogundiya

 

Despite scoring a goal on Saturday, Super Eagles forward, Samuel Kalu was on the losing side with his club, Bordeaux as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Metz in French Ligue 1 action.

 

Kalu is gradually getting back to his best after struggling with injury and coronavirus-related problems at the start of the season.

 

The forward was handed his 11th league start at Matmut Atlantique and impressed, scoring in the encounter, but his effort was not enough to save his side from their 12th defeat of the season.

Kalu opened the scoring in the encounter with a fine finish, volleying his effort into the back of the net after receiving a square pass from Senegal international Youssouf Sabaly.

 

Bordeaux, however, failed to build on the impressive start, allowing Frederic Antonetti’s men to come from behind to secure victory in the outing.

 

Ghana international, John Boye, who was afforded his 25th league appearance in the game, set up Thomas Delaine to level proceedings in the 72nd minute. Vagner then grabbed the winning goal with few minutes left to full-time, firing his effort from close range after benefitting from Thierry Ambrose’s assist. Kalu featured for 76 minutes in his 16th league appearance this season before making way for Hatem Ben Arfa.

 

With the result, Metz climbed to the fifth spot on the league table with 41 points from 27 games while Bordeaux dropped to the 11th spot with 33 points from the same number of matches.

 

Kalu has now scored four goals and provided one assist for the Girondins this season and will hope to help his side return to winning ways when they take on Paris Saint-Germain in their next league game on March 3.

