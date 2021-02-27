Sports

Ligue 1: Kalu’s goal not enough for Bordeaux against Metz

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Despite scoring a goal on Saturday, Super Eagles forward, Samuel Kalu was on the losing side with his club, Bordeaux as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Metz in French Ligue 1 action.

Kalu is gradually getting back to his best after struggling with injury and coronavirus-related problems at the start of the season.

The forward was handed his 11th league start at Matmut Atlantique and impressed, scoring in the encounter, but his effort was not enough to save his side from their 12th defeat of the season.

Kalu opened the scoring in the encounter with a fine finish, volleying his effort into the back of the net after receiving a square pass from Senegal international Youssouf Sabaly.

Bordeaux, however, failed to build on the impressive start, allowing Frederic Antonetti’s men to come from behind to secure victory in the outing.

Ghana international, John Boye, who was afforded his 25th league appearance in the game, set up Thomas Delaine to level proceedings in the 72nd minute.

Vagner then grabbed the winning goal with few minutes left to full-time, firing his effort from close range after benefitting from Thierry Ambrose’s assist.

Kalu featured for 76 minutes in his 16th league appearance this season before making way for Hatem Ben Arfa.

With the result, Metz climbed to the fifth spot on the league table with 41 points from 27 games while Bordeaux dropped to the 11th spot with 33 points from the same number of matches.

Kalu has now scored four goals and provided one assist for the Girondins this season and will hope to help his side return to winning ways when they take on Paris Saint-Germain in their next league game on March 3.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Lampard fires back at Klopp over Blues’ summer spending spree

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has hit back at his Liverpool counterpart, who criticized his side’s £200 million spending so far this summer. Lampard, speaking ahead of the Blues’ trip to Brighton for their Premier League opener, insisted they have only done what Liverpool started. Klopp, who has only brought in £11.75m left-back Kostas Tsimikas […]
Sports

PSG vs BASAKSEHIR: Adepoju, Milla back Webo after alleged racist abuse

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Retired Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, and former African Footballer of the year winner, Rogger Milla, has both thrown their weight behind former Cameroonian international and Istanbul Basaksehir assistant manager, Pierre Webo, after he was allegedly racially abused during Tuesday’s Champions League clash. Istanbul Basaksehir assistant manager Webo was involved in a furious exchange with […]
Sports

‘Sporting activities to resume soon’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of Youth and Sports Development , Sunday Dare , says the ban on sports in the country will be elevated soon, BSNSports.com.ng reports. The coronavirus pandemic shut off sporting events in Nigeria since March , but in August , the Federal government elevate restrictions on non- contact sports, with the ban on contact sports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica