Sports

Ligue 1: Lille bounce back to win at Ajaccio

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lille bounced back from a humiliating home thumping by Paris St Germain last weekend to win 3-1 at newly-promoted Ajaccio on Friday for their second win of the Ligue 1 season.

Yusuf Yazici’s breathtaking volley gave the visitors a 17th minute lead followed by strikes for Jonathan Bamba near halftime and defender Tiago Djalo midway through the second period.

Jonathan David’s late penalty hit the post to deny Lille a fourth goal after they had been handed a 7-1 home drubbing by champions PSG last Sunday.

Cyrille Bayala had pulled one back for Ajaccio as Lille failed to clear a corner six minutes from time.

Lille are fourth with seven points, two behind leaders PSG who host AS Monaco on Sunday, while Ajaccio are third-bottom on one point and still looking for a first victory since their top-flight return after relegation in 2014.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Salah scores brace as Liverpool down Brighton, Man City thump Magpies

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Burnley, Sheffield Utd Liverpool continued their relentless pursuit of a Premier League points record with victory over Brighton at the Amex Stadium. The newly-crowned champions looked on course to secure three more points with ease when they went two up inside eight minutes as Brighton, with sights set on Premier League safety, made […]
Sports

Wish I’m a Ghanaian

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Nigeria journalists have been in Garoua, Cameroon since the start of the Africa Cup of Nations, but the Nigeria Football Federation, (NNF) the football ruling body in the country, isn’t bothered about their welfare or how they have been able to find theirwaytoGarouafromvarious points of entries – Yola in Adamawa State, Douala and Yaoundé. However, […]
Sports

Serie A: ‘Life goes on’ for Juve despite losing Ronaldo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Manchester United undoubtedly leaves Juventus a weaker proposition on the field but his departure is unlikely to cause too many tears in Turin as an expensive experiment comes to an early end. Coach Massimiliano Allegri almost shrugged his shoulders on Friday when he told the world the five-time Ballon d’Or winner […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica