Sports

Ligue 1: Mbappe, Neymar score hat-tricks as PSG thump Clermont

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both scored hat-tricks as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 6-1 thrashing of struggling Clermont on Saturday to move closer to winning Ligue 1.

Mbappe, who has still not decided whether he will stay at PSG beyond this season, scored twice and had three assists in last weekend’s 5-1 rout of Lorient.

He added another assist and won a penalty in this game as he moved to the top of the Ligue 1 goalscoring charts with 20 goals this season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are now 15 points clear of second-placed Rennes and appear certain to regain the title with only seven games remaining.

Clermont remain in 17th spot, just one point ahead of Saint-Etienne who occupy the relegation play-off place.

PSG only have Ligue 1 left to play for this season after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, but put in a second straight impressive performance with Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi in fine form.

“The Messi-Neymar-Mbappe combination? The problem is that a lot of people don’t listen, since the start of the season we have been saying that it takes time to create an understanding between them, not only on the pitch but also in the dressing room,” said Pochettino.

PSG took the lead in the sixth minute as Mbappe caused havoc in the home defence with a driving run off the left wing.

The ball eventually found its way to Messi, whose clever pass found Neymar and the Brazilian drilled the ball into the far corner.

The champions-elect doubled their advantage inside 20 minutes as Messi collected his 12th league assist of the season.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner volleyed the ball through for Mbappe, who prodded it past onrushing goalkeeper Arthur Desmas.

But Clermont gave themselves hope of an unlikely comeback shortly before halftime as Jodel Dossou bundled in at the back post to finish off a fine team move.

The capital giants dominated possession after the restart but struggled to create many chances, and needed goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to save Jason Berthomier’s shot.

But the game was ended as a contest with 20 minutes to play, as Mbappe was brought down in the box by Akim Zedadka following a quick counter-attack and Neymar sent Desmas the wrong way from the spot.

Mbappe grabbed his second goal just a few minutes later, racing onto Neymar’s brilliant pass to round Desmas and tap in.

PSG’s fearsome front three combined for the fifth goal, as Neymar’s back-flick found Messi, who played in Mbappe to curl a magnificent strike into the far corner.

The away side made it four goals in the space of 12 minutes with seven minutes remaining, as Neymar completed his first hat-trick since December 2020.

He was indebted again to Mbappe, who ran clean through but unselfishly squared to give his teammate the easiest of finishes.

RENNES MOVE INTO SECOND

Earlier on Saturday, Rennes moved above Marseille into second place as a 3-2 victory at Reims boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Bruno Genesio’s men are in front of Marseille, who host Montpellier on Sunday, on goal difference.

The top two qualify automatically for next season’s Champions League group stage, with the third-placed side heading into the qualifying rounds.

Rennes have won six of their last seven league games to surge into contention, as Nice have slipped from the top three to fifth place after a poor run of results.

Benjamin Bourigeaud netted twice in four first-half minutes to give Rennes a two-goal halftime lead.

Martin Terrier made it 3-0 before the hour mark.

Rennes held on despite a late Reims rally with goals from Maxime Busi and Jens-Lys Cajuste, who netted a penalty just three minutes after his teammate Moussa Doumbia had missed one.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ref Sikazwe: I could have died from heatstroke

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya GAROUA, CAMEROON

The referee who blew for full-time early in an Africa Cup of Nations match claims he could have died of heatstroke. Zambian Janny Sikazwe ended Tunisia’s game against Mali 13 seconds before the 90 minutes were up, having previously blown for full-time five minutes early, before checking the timing and restarting the game.   “I […]
Sports

Africa Nations Cup disrespected, says Ian Wright

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Africa Cup of Nations is being “disrespected” by some negative media coverage, says former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright.   The 24-team competition begins on January 9 and will feature a host of Premier League and European stars. Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is among those to also call for the tournament to […]
Sports

Adegoke hails FG, Sports Ministry over Tokyo 2020 performance

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…says support will propel him to greater heights One of Nigeria’s stars at the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Enoch Adegoke, has applauded the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Ministry of Sports for supporting his quest towards achieving a great feat at the Games. Though he was not a favourite in Tokyo, Adegoke created […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica