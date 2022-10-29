Ligue 1: Messi, Neymar, Mbappe all score in PSG win

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored as defending champions Paris St-Germain twice came from behind to beat Troyes in Ligue 1.

Messi and Neymar each scored and assisted one goal as Carlos Soler bagged one and Mbappe netted a penalty at the Parc des Princes, reports the BBC.

The star trio have scored 43 goals between them already this season.

The victory restored PSG’s five-point advantage over second-placed Lens at the top of Ligue 1.

Troyes opened the scoring in the third minute as Mama Balde lashed home a volley before Neymar’s clipped pass found Soler to level proceedings.

Balde got a second for Troyes, who are 11th in the French top flight, with a low strike to regain their lead against the run of play.

But in the space of seven minutes, seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi hammered home his 12th goal of the campaign from 25 yards out and threaded a pinpoint pass through to Neymar, who fired past Troyes keeper Gauthier Gallon to make it 3-2.

Mbappe drilled home a penalty to extend PSG’s lead before Ante Palaversa pulled one back for the visitors late on.

All four goalscorers also scored in PSG’s 7-2 victory over Maccabi Haifa as the team reached the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.

The 10-time Ligue 1 champions, who are unbeaten in all competitions this season, will face Juventus on Wednesday with a win securing top spot in Champions League Group H.

Charges for corruption and fraud were dropped against Neymar earlier this week in a trial in Spain over his 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona.

