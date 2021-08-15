Sports

Ligue 1: Messi watches on as PSG battle to win

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Ligue 1: Messi watches on as PSG battle to win

 

Lionel Messi watched on from the stands as Paris St Germain made hard work of beating Strasbourg 4-2 in Ligue 1 on Saturday to continue their winning start to the new season.

Not yet fully fit, Messi, along with Neymar and fellow new recruits Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos, did not make the match squad, but saw his new club take an early lead through Mauro Icardi at Parc des Princes, reports Reuters.

Kylian Mbappe then doubled PSG’s advantage in the 25th minute after his shot was deflected home, before the France international’s cross was turned in by Julian Draxler two minutes later to put the hosts 3-0 up.

However, second-half goals from Kevin Gameiro and Ludovic Ajorque got the visitors back into the contest, with PSG looking uneasy in possession.

Alexander Djiku’s dismissal for two bookable offences let PSG off the hook nine minutes from time, with substitute Pablo Sarabia tapping home at the back post in the 86th minute to make sure of the unconvincing victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The win sent PSG top of the table with two wins from two, while last season’s champions Lille were surprisingly thrashed 4-0 at home by Nice earlier on Saturday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Greek court finds Maguire guilty, gives him 21-month suspended sentence

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was today handed a 21-month suspended prison sentence after he was found guilty of assaulting and trying to bribe Greek police as the prosecutor blasted the footballer’s ‘pack of lies’. Maguire, 27, was found guilty of assaulting police, verbal abuse, and attempted bribery after the alleged fight last Friday – just […]
Sports

Total, NBBF sign N150m sponsorship deal

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It was a new chapter for basketball in Nigeria after Total E&P Nigeria renewed its sponsorship of the national basketball Men’s Divisions One and Two leagues. The oil company on Tuesday signed a five-year deal with the Nigeria Basketball Federation. The deal which worths N150m will see the two-tier of the league enjoying the sponsorship […]
Sports

NFF Technical Director: Eguavoen, best man for job – Elumelu

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

A former Technical committee member of the Nigeria Football Federation, Austin Elumelu, has described newly- appointed NFF Technical Director, Austin Eguavoen, as the best man for the position. Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos on Monday, the retired footballer said Cerezo, as Eguavoen is fondly called during his playing days, has shown in […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica