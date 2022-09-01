Sports

Ligue 1: Neymar, Mbappe score in PSG victory at Toulouse

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Paris St-Germain maintained their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season under new boss Christophe Galtier with a comfortable victory at Toulouse.

The French champions went ahead in the first half through Neymar’s cool finish and Kylian Mbappe doubled the lead in the second period by slotting in.

The assists for both goals were provided by Argentine star Lionel Messi, while Spanish full-back Juan Bernat added a third in injury-time.

PSG travel to Nantes on Saturday.

They begin their quest for a maiden Champions League crown on Tuesday when they host Serie A giants Juventus.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON 2023: Winning debut for French coach, Gasset, as Cote d’Ivoire thump Zambia

Posted on Author Reporter

  French coach Jean-Louis Gasset made a winning debut as boss of the Cote d’Ivoire on Friday when the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations hosts beat Zambia 3-1 in a Group H opener in Yamoussoukro. The first two goals came after corners with captain Serge Aurier poking the Elephants ahead on 67 minutes and Christian […]
Sports

Again, EPL, La Liga, Serie A matches come live on DStv, GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It’s another weekend of football on DStv and GOtv. Subscribers can look forward to the best football action from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A on SuperSport, scheduled for 25 to 28 September, 2020. For Premier League this weekend, Liverpool and Arsenal are scheduled to meet at Anfield on the evening of Monday […]
Sports

FIFA celebrates ex-Super Eagles star who died in tragic car accident days to his wedding

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) on Sunday remembered former Nigerian Super Eagles star, the late Olubayo Adefemi. Adefemi died in a tragic car accident on April 18, 2011 while finalising his wedding plans. Born on 13 August 1985, Adefemi represented Nigeria at the 2008 Olympic Games, playing all the games and scoring […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica