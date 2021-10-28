Ligue 1: Nice, Marseille draw, two months after game kicked-off

Nice and Marseille drew 1-1 in French Ligue 1 on Wednesday, two months after the original fixture was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

The rescheduled game, played behind closed doors at Troyes, saw Nice take the lead through Amine Gouiri after just six minutes.

Dimitri Payet levelled for Marseille just before the half-time interval.

*Courtesy: AFP

