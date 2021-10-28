Sports

Ligue 1: Nice, Marseille draw, two months after game kicked-off

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nice and Marseille drew 1-1 in French Ligue 1 on Wednesday, two months after the original fixture was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

The rescheduled game, played behind closed doors at Troyes, saw Nice take the lead through Amine Gouiri after just six minutes.

Dimitri Payet levelled for Marseille just before the half-time interval.

*Courtesy: AFP

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Racist abuse of Zaha despicable, says Hodgson

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The racist abuse directed at Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is “cowardly and despicable”, says Eagles manager Roy Hodgson.   Zaha revealed he had received several abusive messages on social media before Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa.   The Premier League called the abuse of the 27-year-old Ivory Coast winger “completely unacceptable”.   “He will […]
Sports

My wife was victimised by AFN officials because of me –Olusoji Fasuba

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

African 100m record holder, Olusoji Fasuba, has said in an interview on a Whatsapp group, Friends United By Sports, and monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, that he is surprised that nobody on the continent has been able to erase his 100m record of 9.85 seconds set in 2006 at the Doha Golden League. Excerpts… You are […]
Sports

Amuneke delighted as 1994 Super Eagles get rewards

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former African Footballer of the year and member of the victorious Super Eagles of 1994, Emmanuel Amuneke, is delighted with the news that President Mohammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of apartments to the team for winning the Africa Cup of Nations that year. Late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, promised rewards of threebed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica