Sports

Ligue 1: PSG lose at Nice without suspended Mbappe

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Paris Saint-Germain lost 1-0 at Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday ahead of next week’s trip to Real Madrid in the second leg of their blockbuster Champions League last-16 tie.

Substitute Andy Delort struck two minutes from the end as Nice won for just the second time in 18 league meetings with PSG, who struggled to create chances without suspended top scorer Kylian Mbappe.

Nice bolstered their chances of qualifying directly for a first appearance in the Champions League group stage, climbing into second place and moving two points above Marseille.

PSG remain 13 points clear at the top but the loss serves as a warning that Mauricio Pochettino’s side must sharpen up considerably to keep their European dreams intact on Wednesday.

Mbappe’s 24 goals this season are more than Lionel Messi, Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi combined, and his absence at the Allianz Riviera further underlined just how he important he is to the French champions.

The France star, out of contract in July and strongly linked with a move to Madrid, will return well rested in Spain as PSG try to defend their 1-0 lead from last month.

Gianluigi Donnarumma and Presnel Kimpembe are also likely to be recalled after being given the night off at the Allianz Riviera, while Idrissa Gana Gueye only made a brief appearance.

Nice twice threatened early on through Amine Gouiri, who led the club to a first French Cup final since 1997 in midweek following a 2-0 victory over fourth-tier Versailles.

The former Lyon forward forced Keylor Navas into a save low to his right before bending another shot just wide as Nice’s quick ball movement troubled the visitors.

Neymar released Di Maria in behind the Nice defence but the Argentine’s attempted scoop was flicked behind by the fingertips of Walter Benitez.

A repeat of the 0-0 draw when the clubs met in December looked on the cards before Delort grabbed the winner minutes after Justin Kluivert wasted a glorious chance for Nice.

Calvin Stengs whipped over a cross that Delort met on the half-volley and slammed in via the underside of the crossbar to condemn PSG to a third defeat in Ligue 1 this term.

Marseille could reclaim second on Sunday when they host a Monaco side wounded by their midweek penalty shootout loss to Nantes in the French Cup semifinals.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

National Sports Festival shifted again

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as Council on Sports commits to April date for event The Edo 2020 National Sports Festival earlier scheduled for February 14th- 28th has again been postponed till April.   This decision was reached after the emergency meeting of the National Council on Sports convened by the Minister of youth and sports who is the chairman […]
Sports

Jabbing football out of Nigeria’s mangled image

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes

  AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes that the negative public perception of the Nigeria Football Federation has affected the growth of the game in the country and this could be stemmed if NFF becomes more transparent in its dealings.       Thirteen members of the board of the Nigeria Football Federation, on June 10, 2010, converged […]
Sports

2020 Olympics: Nigeria’s rower happy with run

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria Rowing sensation Toko Esther said she is happy following her performance in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. Toko qualified for the second round of Rowing event on Friday after she finished in 5th position of the Rowing events. While speaking after the event, Toko said despite the lockdown she kept on training and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica