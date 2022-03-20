Sports

Ligue 1: PSG suffer heaviest defeat of season in miserable display at Monaco

Runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain slipped to their biggest loss of the season with a dismal display at Monaco.

Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice for the hosts, flicking in a near-post cross and converting a late penalty.

In between, he created Monaco’s second, with Kevin Volland placing his shot past PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have now lost four of their last six matches in all competitions.

And it was no more than PSG deserved for a dreadful performance in which they were second best throughout.

With Lionel Messi absent due to illness, Kylian Mbappe provided their only real threat. But he had few chances to impress as the players behind him were out-fought and out-thought by their, seemingly, more motivated opponents.

Leandro Paredes and Georginio Wijnaldum were taken off as Pochettino tried to spark his side into life, while the ineffective Neymar walked straight down the tunnel after also being withdrawn late on.

PSG still remain well clear at the top of the table with 65 points from 29 games, 15 points ahead of Rennes, and also Marseille and Nice, who meet later on Sunday. Monaco move up to seventh on 44 points.

 

