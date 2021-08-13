Ligue 1 tougher than La Liga, Eagles star warns Messi

Super Eagles and Nantes of France forward Moses Simon has warned new PSG star Lionel Messi that Ligue 1 is stronger tactically than La Liga where the Argentine held sway for more than a decade and won 10 league titles for his former club Barcelona. Messi made a shocking exit from Camp Nou to team up with his former teammate Neymar at PSG and the Super Eagles forward said the six-time Ballon d’Or winner would not find it easy in France as being suggested in many quarters. He said he is excited at the prospect of facing Messi and his arrival in France would boost the league. “It is an excellent thing for our championship that the best players in the world come to play in France,” Nantes striker told Ouest-France. “So, obviously, playing against him (Messi) is a dream come true. ” Messi has to be prepared for a champion- ship where anything is possible. Ligue 1 is very t a c t i – cal and m o r e physical than La Liga: Messi must be aware of that.”
JUST IN: Announcement on Messi’s Barca situation to be made soon
Marcelo Bechler, the Brazilian journalist who has been breaking the news on Lionel Messi's saga at Barcelona has twitted that at 5.pm Spanish time, there will be an official announcement on the resolution of the Lionel Messi case.
Rivers Ministry, Ottasolo FC partner for football devt
Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye has said the state is ready to partner with companies, organisations and individuals in the promotion and development of sports in the state. Iyaye stated this at the presentation of branded tracksuits to Rivers United by the chairman and proprietor of Ottasolo Football Club of Lagos, Gabriel Davids, […]
It’s no go Mo as Farah misses Olympic qualifying target
Mo Farah will not race for a third successive 10,000 metres gold medal in Tokyo this year after he again failed to make the Olympic qualifying time in the British Athletics Championships on Friday – his last realistic chance to do so. Farah, 38, who also won double Olympic gold in the 5,000m, needed […]
