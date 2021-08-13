Sports

Ligue 1 tougher than La Liga, Eagles star warns Messi

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles and Nantes of France forward Moses Simon has warned new PSG star Lionel Messi that Ligue 1 is stronger tactically than La Liga where the Argentine held sway for more than a decade and won 10 league titles for his former club Barcelona. Messi made a shocking exit from Camp Nou to team up with his former teammate Neymar at PSG and the Super Eagles forward said the six-time Ballon d’Or winner would not find it easy in France as being suggested in many quarters. He said he is excited at the prospect of facing Messi and his arrival in France would boost the league. “It is an excellent thing for our championship that the best players in the world come to play in France,” Nantes striker told Ouest-France. “So, obviously, playing against him (Messi) is a dream come true. ” Messi has to be prepared for a champion- ship where anything is possible. Ligue 1 is very t a c t i – cal and m o r e physical than La Liga: Messi must be aware of that.”

