Like Davido, Wizkid, Omenka dreams to shut down O2 Arena with his music

Former Business Manager of the late reggae legend, Majek Fashek, Omenka Uzoma Day aka Uzo has said that he is working assiduously to shutdown the popular 02 arena in London with his brand of music currently making waves.

Omenka who is CEO, Miracle Day Music recently returned from a tour of Istanbul, Turkey and South Africa is already preparing for another round of tour (Meet and Greet) that will take him round England.

This year, I have been to Istanbul Turkey, then to South Africa for a video shoot. I have also been to England. London seems to be an open door for a lot of Nigerian artistes because someone like Wizkid that has shut down O2 for three days, Burna Boy and my brother, Davido have opened the door for more Nigerian artistes to hone their trade to a universal audience.

“This time, it is going to be my turn. This tour I will be having at Oxford, London city, Birmingham, Leicester, Colchester, among others aside interview with the BBC and other stations, will be the beginning of a much bigger events lined up.

Hinting about his forthcoming plans, he said: “First, I want to thank my fans and that of Majek Fashek for their support of Miracle Day Music being the homes of superstars. We have a lot of artistes like Acho, Shade Andrews, Peter De Rock Uwaifo, among others coming out soon, even King Wadada who won KORA award was on my label back in the day.

After the death of our legend Majek, I decided to take the bull by the horns to give our fans good music, live performances. We want to also thank the promoters in Europe that have been giving us tours, moving around everywhere and their belief in good music

