Body & Soul

Like Davido, Wizkid, Omenka dreams to shut down O2 Arena with his music

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Business Manager of the late reggae legend, Majek Fashek, Omenka Uzoma Day aka Uzo has said that he is working assiduously to shutdown the popular 02 arena in London with his brand of music currently making waves.

 

Omenka who is CEO, Miracle Day Music recently returned from a tour of Istanbul, Turkey and South Africa is already preparing for another round of tour (Meet and Greet) that will take him round England.

 

This year, I have been to Istanbul Turkey, then to South Africa for a video shoot. I have also been to England. London seems to be an open door for a lot of Nigerian artistes because someone like Wizkid that has shut down O2 for three days, Burna Boy and my brother, Davido have opened the door for more Nigerian artistes to hone their trade to a universal audience.

 

“This time, it is going to be my turn. This  tour I will be having at Oxford, London city, Birmingham, Leicester, Colchester, among others aside interview with the BBC and other stations, will be the beginning of a much bigger events lined up.

 

Hinting about his forthcoming plans, he said: “First, I want to thank my fans and that of Majek Fashek for their support of Miracle Day Music being the homes of superstars. We have a lot of artistes like Acho, Shade Andrews, Peter De Rock Uwaifo, among others coming out soon, even King Wadada who won KORA award was on my label back in the day.

 

After the death of our legend Majek, I decided to take the bull by the horns to give our fans good music, live performances. We want to also thank the promoters in Europe that have been giving us tours, moving around everywhere and their belief in good music

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Bunmi Alabi launches first book to mark 40th birthday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bunmi Alabi is the beautiful wife of a popular music video producer, director and singer, Aki Alabi.   Exactly ten years ago, the couple released a hit song ‘Komole’ which kept many music lovers on their feet all season. Bunmi Alabi, mother of two turned 40 at the weekend and to celebrate the milestone, she […]
Body & Soul

Growing up in Lagos made me a fashion buff– Hon. Debo Collins

Posted on Author Wole Adepoju,

Good looking Debo Collins is the husband to celebrity lady, Toyin Collins who is behind popular and upscale Spa, Freshlook, at GRA Ikeja, Lagos. Beyond that, Collins is a fashion influencer, a successful businessman, notable politician and a top Lagos socialite. The Lagos born, in this interview with Wole Adepoju, opened up on a couple […]
Body & Soul

Ehizogie Ogbebor others. in the news again

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ehizogie Ogbebor, the flourishing young lady behind Sayveth Interiors and Hotels is again in the news.   This time; it is for nothing but a commendable reason. Recently, the beautiful lady decided to reward hardwork and diligence when she gave out a Mercedez Benz to a long serving member of her staff, Bella.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica